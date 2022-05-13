Our Playbook for Making Money During Market Fear

Fear is driving the markets.

Beyond inflation and rising interest rates, investors have had to stomach…

The Nasdaq falling 3% on Wednesday.

The Dow plunging over the past six days.

And the S&P 500 nearing bear market territory.

And it’s not just stocks taking it on the chin, either. Cryptos and other investments have seen steep declines lately, too.

But according to Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi, what we’re seeing now is what he calls “fear pricing.”

Charles recently sat down with Steve Gruber of America’s Voice Live to discuss what fear pricing is and how it’s impacting investors now.

And he shared why falling prices right now aren’t a reason to sell.

In fact, they make it one of the best times to buy — because many growing businesses are being priced below their underlying worth.

It’s a great way to make money in the current market environment. So, be sure to catch up on Charles’ Real Talk this week to find out how you can take advantage of new opportunities.

