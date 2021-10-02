“What’s the One Stock I Should Own?”

The answer is … It’s not just one!

We get this question every day. People looking for that one magic stock that can make them a fortune.

But the truth is: The best way you can make money in the stock market is by following the Rules of the Game and owning a handful of America 2.0 stocks.

Paul addressed this question on his newly revamped Facebook page with .

Check out his answer:

And if you’re not already following Paul, you can follow him on Facebook here.

Take a Deeper Dive Into the America 2.0 Trends

This week’s articles all have one common theme — look deeper. By looking past the surface, you can find the America 2.0 opportunity across several industries:

BNPL: Fintech IPO Opportunity Before $99 Billion . There’s a rising new market in the fintech IPO world called BNPL — buy now, pay later. It’s one of the fastest-growing fintech trends among millennials and gen z, creating true staying power.

. There’s a rising new market in the fintech IPO world called BNPL — buy now, pay later. It’s one of the fastest-growing fintech trends among millennials and gen z, creating true staying power. America 2.0 Hidden in 3 Headlines . Supply chain, chip shortages and regulatory pushback. If you peel back the layers beyond these headlines, you’ll find that these seemingly scary articles are actually pro-America 2.0!

. Supply chain, chip shortages and regulatory pushback. If you peel back the layers beyond these headlines, you’ll find that these seemingly scary articles are actually pro-America 2.0! The Great Car Transition — Ford to Tesla. From the ICE Ford Model T to the electric self-driving Tesla Model X, it’s the inevitable end of an era. Be sure to profit from it!

Paul gave Amber extra snaps on this one! ^^ Check it out ^^

Bitcoin for Burgers — Next Up, Dow 100K . Bitcoin is now legal tender, and you can use it to buy McDonald in El Salvador! This move could help the Dow inch closer to 100K. The best part of it all is: You don’t have to wait.

. Bitcoin is now legal tender, and you can use it to buy McDonald in El Salvador! This move could help the Dow inch closer to 100K. The best part of it all is: You don’t have to wait. You’ll Regret Missing This Growth Stock Rebound. People are not ready for this. Hopefully, you will be. We’ve finally reached a turning point for growth stocks.

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team