These Next-Gen Cryptos Are the Future of Real Estate

This weekend the crypto markets got hit hard.

Bitcoin dropped to a level we haven’t seen in over 18 months.

But as bad as the crypto market looks right now, this is the best time to spot future opportunities.

This way, you know where to aim your investment dollars when the moment is right.

That’s what I want to focus on today.

One part of the crypto market is looking particularly rough.

It has been on a steady downtrend since its boom late last year.

Believe it or not, that’s good news!

It’s forcing the space to innovate.

And right now, these next-gen cryptos are poised to shake up the red-hot real estate sector.

This is an opportunity you don’t want to miss out on…

NFTs Exploded in 2021

What am I talking about? NFTs — less commonly known as nonfungible tokens.

It’s not an overstatement to say NFTs were everywhere last year.

At one point, it seemed like people were creating them just because they could.

Many NFT projects didn’t have a purpose or a goal.

They were just collectibles in the form of digital pictures.

And people bought them because they saw others making millions.

That’s why NFT sales exploded last year.

At the craze’s peak in October, over 200,000 NFTs were sold each day.

Today that figure has dropped to 19,000 — less than a tenth of its peak volume.

NFT Sales Are Less Than 1/10th of What They Used to Be

(Source: Nonfungible.com.)

But this was inevitable.

It was only a matter of time until the market realized that most of these NFTs are useless.

NFT traders came to terms with the reality that unique doesn’t always mean valuable.

However, the underlying technology of NFTs is capable of so much more than art and collectibles.

Let me show you…

NFTs Can Be More Than Collectibles

Let’s take the concept of fractionalized ownership for example.

Projects like Ekta are bringing fractionalized ownership through NFTs to the surging real estate market.

It starts by taking a real estate property and creating an NFT for it.

This NFT includes all the legal documentation and information on the property.

It makes it so you can transfer ownership of this property just by buying or selling the NFT.

This main NFT is then broken down into smaller chunks known as fractional NFTs.

Owning one of these allows you to own a portion of the property.

And it allows you to benefit from the property’s rental revenue and price appreciation.

With real estate prices growing at the fastest rate in history, this is a huge deal.

Real Estate Without the Headaches

Blockchain firm Ekta is working on a property in Bali with 206 rental units worth $100 million.

Depending on the size and number of fractional NFTs you buy, you could earn rental revenue from just one unit.

Or you could buy the equivalent of half a unit, or even a tenth of a unit.

The great thing about this system is that you can buy as small a chunk as you want.

This eliminates the high initial cost that makes real estate investing too expensive for many people.

And once the property has appreciated and you want to get out of the investment, all you have to do is sell your fractional NFT.

No paperwork, no banks, no agents and no headaches.

You Can Invest in Next-Gen NFTs Today

Fractionalized NFTs signal the arrival of the next generation — one that is utility-oriented.

In 2021, the NFT market ballooned to $41 billion.

However, with these next-gen NFTs, the market can easily exceed that level.

And this time the gains will be more permanent, as the market is now driven by real innovation and not just fads.

After all, like Ian King says, 2.0 is always bigger and better than 1.0.

Just as Apple’s iPhone replaced BlackBerrys, next-gen NFTs will put the current NFTs in the dustbin of history.

But you don’t just have to sit and wait for these next-gen NFT projects to hit the market.

You can get started now by investing in the crypto platforms the NFTs are built and traded on.

And the top one in this space is the Next Gen Coin.

Over 80% of NFTs these days are traded on the Next Gen Coin’s platform.

Regards,

Andrew Prince

Research Analyst, Strategic Fortunes

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) develops, manufactures and markets beauty and personal care products worldwide. The stock is strangely up 22% this morning despite reports that the company will file for bankruptcy by the end of the week.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) provides private aviation services primarily in the U.S. The stock climbed 20% after analysts at Goldman Sachs released a bullish report on the company and initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTL) produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It is up 16% after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter despite market disruptions and supply chain challenges.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the U.S. The stock rose 15% after a major shareholder in the company bought up 1.19 million additional shares at recent lows.

OptiNose Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTN) develops products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat and allergy specialists. It is up 14%, continuing its climb from earlier in the week when the company released positive Phase 3 data on Xhance, its drug candidate for nasal polyps.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) develops small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The stock is up 14% in anticipation of the FDA’s upcoming decision on its Alzheimer’s drug this Friday.

Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) manufactures and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide Earth observation, data and analytics to various customers. It is up 12% after Bank of America initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) is the SPAC that is taking former President Donald Trump’s social media platform public. The stock is up 12% after the company announced that its planned merger with Trump Media and Technology Group will move forward despite the SEC probe into the company.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), the rental car company, is up 12% this morning. The move came after analysts at Jeffries reiterated their buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products internationally. The stock is up 11% thanks to a broader bounce in the markets and an announcement from earlier in the week that it is expanding the distribution of its plant-based burger patties.