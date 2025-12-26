When the pseudonymous programmer Satoshi Nakamoto launched bitcoin (with a secret hidden in its core), it was his attempt to create a form of money that didn’t rely on banks or governments.

But as we’ve talked about before, the future of money isn’t being built by crypto purists on the fringe. It’s being built by the institutions that crypto was supposed to replace.

And that’s one of the main reasons why I believe tokenization is inevitable.

Lately, my thesis is getting even harder to argue with.

Because earlier this month, one of the largest and most conservative financial institutions in the world took a step that makes the shift to tokenization impossible to ignore.

JPMorgan Leads the Charge

From its inception, crypto was framed as an alternative financial system. Something built in opposition to Wall Street.

That framing is now clearly outdated.

On December 15, JPMorgan launched its first tokenized money market fund on Ethereum and seeded it with $100 million of its own capital.

Money market funds sit at the center of global finance. They’re designed to preserve capital and provide liquidity without any surprises. Institutions rely on them precisely because they’re supposed to be boring.

So when a product like this moves onto the blockchain, it’s a clear sign of where the global financial infrastructure is heading.

Again, money market funds are among the most conservative financial instruments we have. They exist inside strict regulatory boundaries, and they attract capital that values certainty over upside.

JPMorgan chose this vehicle for those reasons.

And that’s because JPMorgan can’t afford failure as one of the earliest incumbents adapting to internet capital markets.

I’m convinced stocks, bonds, funds and cash products will all soon be represented as software. Ownership will be tracked digitally, and settlement will be handled automatically across global networks. This will allow everyone across the world to participate in markets that they were previously unable to access.

This is what I mean by internet capital markets.

And I’m not the only one who believes in this future. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, has said repeatedly that the future of finance is tokenized — that every asset can be brought onto a digital ledger, making markets faster, more transparent and easier to access.

Even regulators are starting to talk this way. The chairman of the SEC recently acknowledged that tokenization of securities is coming and that existing laws already provide a framework for much of it.

Right now, the portion of real-world assets tokenized on public blockchains is still in its infancy. But some estimates suggest the total value of tokenized financial assets could grow into the trillions by the end of this decade.

And growth has already been rapid. The total value of tokenized real-world assets has jumped more than 300% in just a few years.

JPMorgan’s move shows it understands this direction and is preparing to function inside a system where capital markets live on the internet. And if you’re going to step into that system, you don’t begin with risky or experimental products.

You begin with the safest ones.

JPMorgan’s fund is limited to qualified investors. That’s intentional. New infrastructure typically gets tested by sophisticated clients inside core products before it moves further into the mainstream.

It will also look familiar to institutional investors. Because the only thing changing is the way ownership is represented and transferred.

Instead of shares sitting inside a legacy custody system, ownership exists as tokens on a public blockchain. That means trades will settle automatically and money can move at any time.

Structurally, this shift is enormous. But I’m not surprised by it.

As soon as I was introduced to a white paper on Ethereum a decade ago, I could see the benefits of a tokenized future: faster settlement, fewer intermediaries and lower operational friction.

For years, the obstacle to making this future a reality hasn’t been blockchain technology. It’s been whether regulated institutions would trust public blockchain infrastructure with real products and real capital.

That’s why I feel vindicated by this recent launch.

JPMorgan has spent years building internal digital asset systems. But it decided to launch this fund on Ethereum.

Not that Ethereum needs anyone’s endorsement. But when the world’s largest bank uses it for a core financial product, it shows that it’s treating this network as infrastructure.

And once it starts being used that way, it becomes harder to replace. Because systems tend to stick where they already work.

This is a boon for Ethereum, which is up over 600% since I recommended it to Strategic Fortunes members back in 2020.

And it’s also a boon for my thesis that tokenization is inevitable.

It’s clear that the surrounding pieces are already in place for tokenization. Stablecoins now function as credible settlement instruments, and regulatory frameworks clarify how digital assets fit inside existing rules.

That means institutions no longer have to choose between compliance and efficiency.

In other words, blockchain infrastructure offers solutions to problems Wall Street has lived with for generations because there was no alternative.

Now there is.

Here’s My Take

Crypto was originally pitched as an alternative to the financial system that would be built outside the reach of banks and institutions.

But that was never how it was going to play out.

What’s unfolding now looks like what I predicted a decade ago. Institutions are adopting the parts of this technology that work well and folding them into the machinery that already moves global capital.

That’s how systems tend to adopt new technologies.

After all, electronic trading didn’t replace stock exchanges overnight. It started by speeding up settlement and cleaning up back-office processes. And the internet didn’t transform commerce all at once either. It rewired payments, logistics and communication long before most people noticed anything had changed.

Tokenization is following this same path.

Which doesn’t mean you’ll wake up tomorrow with every asset on the blockchain. That’s not how change works.

But when one of the most conservative financial institutions launches a tokenized money market fund, it tells you that tokenization has entered the financial mainstream.

And there’s no turning back now.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: We’d love to hear from you!

If you want to share your thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Disruptor, or if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover, just send an email to dailydisruptor@banyanhill.com.

Don’t worry, we won’t reveal your full name in the event we publish a response. So feel free to comment away!