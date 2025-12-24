On Christmas Eve, most people picture Santa racing against the clock in a red suit, checking his naughty list, squeezing down chimneys and somehow delivering billions of gifts in a single night.

It is a wonderful story. It’s also wildly inefficient.

If Santa were running his operation optimally today, he wouldn’t be relying on reindeer and old-fashioned logistics. He would be running one of the most advanced supply chains on Earth.

And it would look a lot like the real economy we live in today.

Because whether you noticed it or not, artificial intelligence is doing the heavy lifting behind the holidays this Christmas.

And Santa couldn’t have designed a better stress test if he tried.

The Santa Stress Test

Every year, Christmas puts the global economy under stress. Demand spikes nearly all at once. Delivery windows shrink at the same time the weather turns unpredictable. And inventory mistakes can become expensive fast.

But there’s no margin for error when millions of people expect the right package to show up at the right door on the right day.

For decades, companies tried to brute-force this problem. They overstocked warehouses, hired seasonal workers and crossed their fingers.

But that era is over.

Today’s supply chains are increasingly run by software that removes the guesswork of logistics.

Long before you click “buy,” AI systems are already at work. Retailers now use machine learning models to forecast demand weeks or even months ahead of the holidays. These systems analyze past buying patterns, regional trends, weather forecasts, promotions and even social media signals to decide what to make, where to store it and how much to ship.

So by the time December rolls around, many retailers already know which toys will sell out in Phoenix and which sweaters will pile up in Chicago.

This allows them to stage their inventory accordingly. Trucks are routed before orders arrive, and warehouses are preloaded for peak volume.

And once orders start flowing, the real magic happens behind the scenes.

Modern fulfillment centers look less like warehouses and more like data centers with conveyor belts.

Forget elves. Autonomous robots retrieve items, optimize pick paths and adapt in real time as conditions change.

If one aisle backs up, the system reroutes work instantly. If a storm delays a truck, software recalculates delivery routes on the fly.

Humans are still involved, but they are no longer doing the heavy lifting. They are supervising fleets of machines that never get tired and never lose count.

And the closer you get to Christmas Eve, the more critical those systems become.

Last-mile delivery used to be the weakest link in this supply chain. But it’s where AI is now having the biggest impact.

Route optimization software factors in traffic, weather, package density and delivery windows to decide the most efficient path for each vehicle. Miss a turn or hit unexpected congestion, and the system adjusts in real time.

That is how companies pull off what once seemed impossible. Millions of deliveries, coordinated down to the minute, across cities and suburbs lit up with holiday lights.

Even pricing has gone algorithmic.

AI systems can now adjust promotions dynamically based on inventory levels and local demand. If an item is selling faster than expected, discounts disappear. If supply is piling up, prices quietly drop to clear the shelves before December 25.

From a distance, it all looks effortless. And that’s the point. The most successful supply chains are the ones that consumers never notice.

And when everything works, it seems like magic.

In that way, artificial intelligence is rewiring the physical economy.

We tend to think about AI in abstract terms. But Christmas exposes where AI really matters. In warehouses, on highways and in stockings around the country.

If Santa were starting from scratch today, he would build exactly this kind of operation. He would use predictive analytics to plan production and robotics to scale fulfillment. He would use optimization software to manage routes, and real-time data to adapt when something goes wrong.

I imagine the red suit would stay. But the sleigh wouldn’t.

Here’s My Take

The same digital supply chain that delivered your gifts this week is now spreading into every corner of the economy. Manufacturing, healthcare, energy, food distribution and defense logistics are all moving in this direction.

Christmas is just the most visible stress test.

And if AI can handle the hardest logistics problem of the year, it can handle the rest of the calendar too.

Of course, Santa probably won’t upgrade his supply chain any time soon. Because he has magic on his side.

We don’t. But artificial intelligence is starting to play a similar role.

The economy of the future will be run by systems that anticipate demand before it arrives and move resources before humans even notice the need.

And this Christmas Eve, we get a glimpse of what that future already looks like.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

