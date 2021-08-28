Avoid Wall Street’s 5 “Retirement Killers”

Be honest: Are you happy with the size of your retirement account?

Bubble Bubble, Market Trouble?

This week, our experts discussed market bubbles and older Americans’ retirement woes.

Would You Pay $500,000 for a Digital Rock?

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) such as CryptoPunks are becoming status symbols for crypto enthusiasts and novices alike. But the runaway demand for digital collectibles is outpacing supply, forming a bubble in the space. Eventually, that bubble will burst — and here’s what will happen to NFTs when it does…

Home Prices Aren’t in a Bubble

Most news sources are saying that home prices are in a bubble. But increasing home prices have been modest compared to increases in other areas, such as rent and available money supply. Plus, with interest rates still so low, easy financing will likely continue to goose home prices higher.

The Pandemic Retirement Surge Isn’t Over

The COVID-19 pandemic hit older workers especially hard. When businesses shut down and laid off some of their workers, employees 55 and older were among the first to go. Between unforeseen layoffs and inadequate age discrimination laws, early retirement has become the norm for 1.7 million Americans — with dire consequences for their financial goals…

The Worst Trades We’ve Ever Made

It’s been quite a bout of volatility in the markets these past few weeks. There have been enough ups and downs to give even the most seasoned traders a tough time. So, Ian King and Steve Fernandez have something special for their viewers: They talk about the worst trades they’ve ever made, and what they’ve learned from them.

