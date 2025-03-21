Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame recently noted that crypto is moving out of its “cowboy era” and becoming more integrated with traditional finance.

In fact, some reports suggest that up to 75% of institutions could be using DeFi platforms in the next two years.

A major factor driving this integration is the Trump administration’s clear mandate to legitimize crypto.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives passed legislation rolling back previous crypto regulations.

This change should foster innovation while reducing compliance burdens on crypto businesses.

At the same time, the Senate Banking Committee advanced the Generating Necessary Information for Stablecoin Users (GENIUS) Act, which proposes a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers.

This bipartisan effort should help integrate stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar — into the mainstream financial system.

And, of course, the Trump administration just established a Federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, designating bitcoin as a strategic asset for the nation.

This move further legitimizes digital assets, and it proves what I’ve been saying for a while now…

Crypto is ready to move into the mainstream.

And I believe it will happen well before Trump’s crypto task force starts proposing new legislation.

In fact, I believe we’re about to reach a tipping point that could accelerate this process as soon as next week.

And if things happen like I see them playing out, what’s coming could be an absolute bonanza for crypto investors.

A History of Legitimizing Financial Assets

To understand what I’m talking about, we’ll first need to look backwards.

All the way back to June of 1934.

Prior to this date, stock trading was seen as a game only for the wealthy. It was considered risky and too often manipulated by insiders.

But that changed on June 6, when President Roosevelt signed the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The protections embedded in this legislation reassured everyday investors, and it made the stock market a more accessible and trusted place to invest.

It also created a $62 trillion boom in public stock trading.

Now, let’s fast forward to October 1971.

That’s when the U.S. government authorized the first publicly traded options exchange. Again, this move legitimized options as a financial instrument that anyone with enough capital could trade.

And it led to a $6 trillion wave of wealth.

November 7, 1980 was another date when a regulatory rule change instantly legitimized a financial instrument.

This time it was mutual funds, which is now a $25 trillion market.

Do you see a pattern forming here?

Because it happened again in 1992, when ETFs got the green light to be considered a legitimate financial instrument…

And a $27 trillion boom followed.

That brings us to January of last year…

And the first major step toward legitimizing crypto.

Bitcoin ETFs

On January 10, 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to the first spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

This was a huge deal for crypto because it allowed investors to buy bitcoin through traditional stock markets, making it easier and safer for many to get involved.

With bitcoin ETFs now available, many large institutions like banks, hedge funds and big investment firms started to take cryptocurrencies more seriously.

And they started pumping billions into bitcoin, causing its price to skyrocket.

Although bitcoin has dipped recently, a recent survey found that 83% of these big players plan to increase their crypto holdings in 2025.

Of course, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) is infamous for acquiring bitcoin as its main business strategy.

But while bitcoin is the most well-known cryptocurrency, institutions are also looking at other digital assets…

Which means we might soon see ETFs for other cryptocurrencies and even funds that include a mix of digital assets.

And as regulations become clearer, more institutions are likely to enter the crypto space.

This same cycle happened with stocks, options, mutual funds and ETFs.

And that’s why I’m so excited about what’s coming next week…

Because it could be the tipping point that cements the legitimacy of crypto and sets off a new crypto boom.

Here’s My Take

As we discussed in our last issue, the lines between traditional finance and crypto are blurring.

The approval of bitcoin ETFs was a pivotal moment, signaling the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies is imminent.

But it was only the first shoe to drop.

On March 24, I believe cryptocurrencies are about to join an exclusive club…

Going mainstream and becoming recognized — just like stocks, options, mutual funds and ETFs — as a U.S. government-regulated asset class.

This move should send bitcoin and other cryptos soaring.

Because once cryptocurrencies move toward a full-government stamp of approval – just like stocks, options, mutual funds and ETFs before them…

We’re looking at a potential $6 trillion wealth explosion this year.

But while everyone else will be focused on the price of bitcoin, all my attention is on a tiny sub-sector of the crypto market that I’ve just identified…

Because I believe it is poised to launch to record-smashing highs.

I’m talking about the potential for gains of 10-20X in the next 12-18 months.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

