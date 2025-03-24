When I first alerted readers about Ethereum in 2018, crypto was considered the Wild West of investing.

But as Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary recently noted, crypto is moving out of its “cowboy era.”

Still, cryptocurrencies continue to have their skeptics. And meme coins are one of the biggest reasons why.

While bitcoin and Ethereum have carved out legitimate use cases, meme coins — often created as jokes or quick-profit schemes — reinforce the idea that crypto is little more than a Wild West casino.

Fortunately, the Trump administration is making major moves to legitimize crypto…

And I believe that events this week could be about to ignite a $6 trillion crypto boom.

But crazy meme coin news from earlier this month reveals a major problem that Trump’s crypto task force will need to address as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into digital finance.

Because it turns out that AI is capable of creating multi-million dollar meme coins all on its own.

Grok’s Meme Coin Machine

Bankrbot is a popular bot on X (formerly Twitter) that allows users to launch new tokens with simple commands.

And X is also integrated with Grok, the AI platform developed by Elon Musk’s xAI.

This integration of platforms caused a lot of drama in the crypto space this month. Here’s what happened…

In early March, an X user asked Grok for a token name suggestion, and Grok responded with “DebtReliefBot” (DRB.)

And because of Bankrbot’s integration with an autonomous deployment tool called Clanker, the token was immediately created on the Base blockchain.

That was a big deal because it means an AI essentially created its own form of money with help from other AIs.

DRB quickly took off, at one point reaching a market cap of over $40 million.

It has since settled to around $18.5 million, but not before other users realized that this was a bankable exploit.

Specifically, users realized they could keep asking Grok for token name ideas, and Bankrbot would dutifully create them.

The floodgates opened, and within a short time-frame 16 other tokens were launched…

Including Grok’s own self-named GrokCoin that is worth close to $16 million as of this morning.

So what’s the big deal about this AI-generated meme coin spree?

To me, it raises several concerns. One is the way the tokens were being funded.

At the time, launching a new token through Bankrbot required holding 5 million Bankr tokens, which were worth around $1,000.

But Grok’s own wallet didn’t have enough of these tokens. Instead, someone from the Bankrbot community sent the necessary tokens to Grok’s wallet, allowing the creation process to continue.

Once people saw what was happening, they started making sure Grok had what it needed to keep launching tokens.

They essentially gamed the system.

But an even bigger concern is how money flowed through this system.

Each transaction in the liquidity pool where these tokens traded carried a 1% fee. Of that, 40% went to Bankrbot, another 40% went to the original creator of the token, and 20% went to the Clanker protocol.

Because Grok was the one “creating” these tokens, its associated wallet started accumulating significant transaction fees.

On-chain data from Dune, a blockchain analytics platform, soon showed that Grok’s wallet collected over $500,000.

And once Bankrbot’s founder realized the AI was on the path to becoming a millionaire…

It was time to intervene.

Pulling the Plug on Grok

On March 13, Bankrbot’s pseudonymous creator, known as Deployer, announced that the platform would no longer respond to commands from Grok.

As he put it: “Grok was not built to responsibly manage its own wallet and safeguard its funds.”

There’s a part of me that finds this situation — and Deployer’s quote — hilarious.

But mostly I find it sobering.

That’s because it underscores broader questions about the role of AI in financial decision-making today.

AI is increasingly being used in trading and risk analysis. Yet incidents like this show how AI can act in unpredictable ways.

It’s easy to see how giving AI the power to launch cryptocurrencies, unintentionally or not, could lead to significant financial manipulation and market distortions.

But I don’t blame Grok for all this hullabaloo.

After all, it had no direct intention of creating a token empire. The AI was simply responding to user queries.

But because Grok’s responses triggered an automated blockchain process, it became an unwitting player in a speculative frenzy.

And this isn’t the first time that AI and crypto have collided this way either. Last year, traders used ChatGPT to generate meme coin ideas, hoping to capitalize on AI hype.

But Grok’s involvement is unique because it wasn’t a human using AI for ideas…

It was AI being tricked into actively participating in the system.

Here’s My Take

The episode highlights the need for more robust safeguards in automated blockchain tools, especially as AI becomes more integrated into digital finance.

And with the proliferation of AI agents and Virtuals, it’s something that needs to be addressed immediately.

Because the genie is already out of the bottle.

Of course, critics of crypto can point to this as another example of the industry’s unpredictability.

And it’s true that meme coins can be risky. That’s because the value of many of these coins is often based on little more than hype and internet culture.

But over the last decade cryptocurrencies have also offered some of the best opportunities for investors to achieve massive gains in a very short amount of time.

And I believe another opportunity is presenting itself today.

Because President Trump could be about to issue a new U.S. Federal Digital Asset Mandate as soon as today.

And if things play out like I predict, cryptocurrencies could experience a potential $6 trillion wealth explosion this year.

But that doesn’t mean you should start chasing AI-generated meme coins.

Instead, I’ve identified a tiny sub-sector of the crypto market that I believe is poised to launch to record-smashing highs.

We’re talking about the potential for gains of 10-20X in the next 12-18 months.

That’s why I went live last night with a special presentation to share all the details about what’s about to happen…

And the one simple move you need to make right now for the best chance to profit from the coming crypto boom.

Click here now to view this FREE presentation before it gets pulled down at midnight!

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: We’d love to hear from you!

If you want to share your thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Disruptor, or if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover, just send an email to dailydisruptor@banyanhill.com.

Don’t worry, we won’t reveal your full name in the event we publish a response. So feel free to comment away!