America is the land of opportunity.

Just look at how Jeff Bezos — the richest person in the world — grew Amazon.

He was raised by his teen mom and his Cuban immigrant stepfather. He worked hard in school. And after graduating from Princeton University, he launched his own news-by-fax company … which failed.

But he didn’t give up. He pursued a bigger dream: to start his own e-commerce platform for selling books. So, he quit a hedge fund job and started Amazon in his garage with $10,000 of his own money. Today, Amazon is worth more than $1.5 trillion!

Now, not everyone can do what he did. Not everyone has the means to start a business or come up with new inventions and ideas to profit from.

But that’s where the stock market comes in. It’s the great wealth creator for everyday Americans because it allows you to own a piece of any successful business you choose.

Think about it this way… You can be partners with the likes of Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs or Bill Gates just by buying a share in their businesses.

They do all the heavy lifting of making decisions to run the businesses. And you get to sit back as a passive investor and enjoy the fruits of their genius.

For example, if you’d invested in Amazon, Apple and Microsoft 10 years ago … today, you’d be seeing gains of nearly 1,000% on each stock.

And what exactly would you have had to do to make those gains after buying the stocks? Absolutely nothing, except having patience.

That’s why the stock market is the greatest wealth creator ever!

Of course, spotting these opportunities always makes sense in hindsight. But to make exceptional gains going forward, you have to find the next Amazons, Apples and Microsofts while they’re still in their early stages now.

That’s why I want to share with you one mega trend that’s giving us an opportunity to invest on the ground floor today…

The Best Way to Profit on Health Care

Looking back, it’s easy to see how much investment potential e-commerce, social networks and software would have based on the rise of the internet industry.

So, to find the same kind of potential today, the key is to first find which industry has a strong tailwind pushing it higher … in the fastest and most profitable way.

From where I sit, that industry right now is health care. With a huge aging population, the need for medical services is continuing to increase every year.

Today, U.S. health care spending is around $3.8 trillion, or $11,582 per person. Health care spending accounts for close to 18% of gross domestic product. And that should climb even higher. By 2028, national health care spending is expected to reach $6.2 trillion!

And the mega trend coming out of this industry is called the Internet of Medical Things, or IoMT.

You’ve likely heard of the Internet of Things, or IoT, already. IoT is simply the connection of devices through networks, but it’s already done so much to transform the way we live.

IoT technology powers video calls for remote work and learning … streaming services on our smart TVs … the tracking and logistics for e-commerce deliveries … and so much more.

It’s the magic behind your Fitbit that counts your steps, the smartphone-enabled GPS in your car and even the voice-powered virtual assistants.

These are all things that have become essential to our daily lives. We even take many of them for granted now.

And IoMT is the next step in this overall trend. It takes this existing technology and applies it to health care and medicine in a way that could spark the single-biggest medical advancement in history.

All told, IoMT could reduce certain health care costs by 90% and cut the cost of treating chronic diseases by as much as 50%. Most importantly, it could save millions of lives.

And Wall Street is just starting to take notice — which gives us an amazing opportunity to invest in the early stages today…

Get In on the Ground Floor of This Billion-Dollar Trend Today

Billionaire investors and even Big Tech companies are just starting to go “all-in” on IoMT:

David Tepper has been called the greatest hedge fund manager of his generation. His fund recently invested $116 million in a company that’s rapidly expanding its use of IoMT tech.

Google and Apple are investing billions into this trend, too.

In fact, even Jeff Bezos is personally backing a $2 billion IoMT company.

All of these big names are getting involved because, according to Grandview Research, the IoMT market is expected to be worth $534 billion over the next five years. That’s growth of 2,125%.

And since Wall Street has only just noticed this space, it means it hasn’t yet grabbed all the maximum profits for itself.

So, everyday investors like you still have time to get in on this trend in its early days. It gives you the opportunity to buy the Amazons, Apples and Microsofts of the IoMT space today.

Now, I’ll be keeping an eye on this rising mega trend to make sure we show you the best ways to take advantage of it in the weeks, months and years ahead.

And to get you started, I’ve identified the one leading business at the heart of all things IoMT. And as the IoMT market continues to grow, I believe the stock price of this company will skyrocket.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor