“If you want to be a successful investor, you need courage.”

My colleague Charles Mizrahi says this often. And he’s right.

If you don’t have the courage to act, it doesn’t matter what great knowledge you have. You need to be able to take a position when the facts and analysis tell you to — regardless of what other investors are doing with their money.

So, if you know that a solid business has a strong tailwind and a rock-star CEO, you need to have the courage to act and invest when it’s trading at attractive prices. Once you have that courage, the rest is just knowing which businesses to be interested in.

That’s where we come in.

In American Investor Today, we bring you Wall Street investment ideas made Main Street simple. And when we see a great opportunity out there — whether it’s in technology, health care or any other industry — we tell you the best ways to act on it.

All you need is the courage to do so.

Right now, the best opportunity we’ve seen over the past few months is one that Wall Street isn’t fully appreciating. But we’ve seen that there are three major factors pushing it higher…

The Three Tailwinds You Need to Know

It’s much easier for a business to make money when there are tailwinds pushing it forward.

That’s why, if you’ve been reading American Investor Today for a while, you’ve seen us write about them often.

And health care is the first tailwind in this industry.

We’ve shown you how the U.S. population is getting older and living longer each year. Health care costs continue to rise — now close to 18% of gross domestic product. So, if you’re in health care, you have powerful forces pushing your business higher.

On the flip side, you want to avoid businesses with headwinds. That means stay away from companies in the middle of industry changes or periods of disruption — such as malls.

Their major selling point used to be that they were a one-stop place for many things that customers could need. But now, that spot is taken by the internet. As more and more e-commerce comes online, people are less and less likely to visit their local malls.

Some malls may indeed survive until all this disruption is over, but I’m willing to bet that a lot of them will go under before that happens.

That’s why we focus on tailwinds.

Stock market legend Warren Buffett famously said it best: “To swim a fast 100 meters, it’s better to swim with the tide than to work on your stroke.”

And we always want to be in businesses that are swimming with the tide — just like the ones transforming the health care industry are today.

More Tailwinds to Profit

Just a few years ago, the health care technology mega trend was almost unheard of. Even today, most people still don’t even know it exists. It’s just starting to have ripple effects across the nation.

But that’s why we’re so excited about it now. Because this trend — which we call the Internet of Medical Things, or IoMT — is still in its early stages.

We’ve talked about this next tailwind before: The Internet of Things, or IoT, is the idea that our coffee machines, watches and lamps now talk to each other. More broadly, it’s the way that the devices in your life work together to make your life easier.

And when you start applying that idea to the health care industry, that’s where things get interesting.

Doctors can look at data from someone’s smartwatch to screen for health issues. And they can use selfies on a patient’s phone to diagnose issues and schedule treatments.

Health care records are increasingly being digitized, too. Electronic access to medical histories helps doctors treat patients quicker. Plus, online records make it easier to link patients’ records with their smartphones.

Wearable devices and smartphones are a massive market all on their own. According to Statista, there are over 275 million smartphones in the U.S. and nearly 60 million wearable device users.

If your doctor told you that wearing a watch that will monitor your heart rate could save your life someday, you’d probably get one. This could push the wearable device industry sky high.

But it’s not just about the devices…

COVID-19 has added another tailwind to the IoMT market. The pandemic has changed the way we seek out medical services. The genie has already been let out of the bottle. The days of sitting in a waiting room with other sick people are largely over.

These days, going to the doctor near our Baltimore offices means driving to the doctor’s office, your GPS letting the front desk know you’ve arrived and then filling out your forms from your smartphone in your car. No sitting in an unsanitary waiting room.

Or, even better, it means simply calling your doctor through a video link and avoiding the office altogether.

As the pandemic has wound down, patients have begun to ask that these options stay in place. Now, doctors are beginning to fear that if they don’t offer telemedicine options, patients might go elsewhere to find ones who do.

IoMT will make traditional processes and devices obsolete in ways we could only dream of before. Most importantly, IoMT could save millions of lives. It could be the single-biggest medical advancement in history.

The good news is that Wall Street is still asleep at the wheel here. That gives Main Street investors like you plenty of opportunities to profit. And we’ve found a company at the center of all these innovations that’s set to absolutely soar.

We hope that all of our readers — including you — will have the courage to jump on this opportunity and make massive Wall Street profits in the process.

