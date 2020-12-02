Invest in America’s Greatest Wealth Creator in 2021

In New York City, waiting in lines is so much a part of life that there’s an entire industry around paying people to save peoples’ spots.

COVID-19 testing lines are no different.

The entire country is seeing hours-long lines to get tested, but New Yorkers are tackling the situation in a way only New Yorkers can.

After being put out of work due to the pandemic, many New Yorkers are getting paid to hold someone else’s place in COVID-19 testing lines.

Using the TaskRabbit app, people who need to be tested but don’t have time — or the desire — to wait several hours can hire someone to stand in line and alert them to arrive as they near the front.

Some have reported making up to $80 an hour doing this.

This unconventional moneymaking tactic has proven to be a lifesaver for some New Yorkers who are, unfortunately, still unemployed.

And it’s a great example of American ingenuity in even the toughest of situations.

But it’s not the only way that people are getting by…

An American Brand of Resilience

All across the country, people are taking matters into their own hands. Many who lost their jobs as a result of pandemic shut downs are finding new ways to do business.

For those that previously worked in restaurants, salons and gyms, for instance, that means working as traveling chefs, hair stylists and personal trainers.

For example, personal trainer Damien Johnson worked at a high-end gym in New Jersey before the pandemic. When the gym closed in March, he took on clients for private sessions.

A few months later, Johnson reported that he was actually making about $500 more per week than he’d been making before the shutdown.

He did so well, in fact, that when the gym reopened in September, he wound up quitting to expand his personal business — which even included plans for online training sessions.

And as my colleague Lina Lee showed you in October, Damien Johnson isn’t alone. Many Americans are mobilizing to start their own businesses — even in the midst of the pandemic.

In fact, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that a total of over 3.2 million business applications were submitted by the third quarter of 2020.

To put that into perspective, during the same period in 2019, the count was at only 2.7 million.

This determination to rebuild the economy — as well as the ingenuity of the American people — is part of what makes this the greatest country to ever exist.

Regards,

Nicole Zdzieba

Assistant Managing Editor, Alpha Investor