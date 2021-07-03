Happy Independence Day!

We hope you’re enjoying your Fourth of July weekend!

Your celebration this year will probably be a lot different from last year.

After all, last July, we were only a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Restaurants and entertainment venues were closed, large events were canceled and most people weren’t leaving the safety of their homes.

But according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 51% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Case numbers in the U.S. are going down. Venues are reopening, and some states are lifting mask mandates for fully vaccinated people.

But even though conditions are improving here in the U.S., the world isn’t out of the pandemic quite yet.

The Delta variant of the virus is active in India, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, leading to more lockdowns and spiking case numbers.

So, while you’re celebrating Independence Day this weekend, please stay safe.

And remember, the stock market will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of the holiday.

In the meantime, if you missed any of our experts’ insights this week, you can catch up on their articles below.

These Industries Are Red-Hot

This week, our experts covered some of the hottest industries for investment. Check out what they had to say:

Government Crackdowns Can’t Stop the Crypto Markets

We all saw supply and demand in action during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply-chain disruptions led to scarcity in consumer staples such as toilet paper, causing panicked shoppers to hoard these items. As it turns out, cryptocurrencies work the same way. Governments around the world are cracking down on crypto investing and mining — but that’s only pushing citizens to buy into the space more and more.

Big Tech Goes All-In on Renewable Energy

U.S. tech giants, including Amazon, are buying massive amounts of power from solar and wind energy plants — but they’re not the only ones. Demand for renewable energy is surging worldwide. And all renewable energy systems need one thing: battery storage. Our experts have found an exchange-traded fund you can buy to benefit from the upcoming demand for batteries.

Tesla’s New Electric Hypercar Can’t Keep Up

With a top speed of 200 mph and a 0-to-60 time of 1.99 seconds, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claims the company’s new electric vehicle “is quicker than any sports car.” “It really feels like you’re driving in the future,” he said. But Tesla has competition: There’s an electric hypercar that’s even faster. And it’s made by a company you’ve probably never heard of.

Avoid These 3 Crypto Mistakes

Cryptos are some of the most volatile investments around. They have swings of 20% to 30%, sometimes on a weekly basis. So, if you’re a newbie in the crypto space, it’s essential that you have the right game plan — or else, you can quickly rack up substantial losses. In this five-minute video, Ian King and Steve Fernandez discuss three common mistakes to avoid when you trade cryptos.

