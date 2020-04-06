How to Find Winning Stocks in a Bear Market

This crisis has been a disaster for stocks … most of them anyway.

But a handful of companies are benefiting. And that has left some investors drooling.

The Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) … GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) … Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) … the list goes on. It might seem like now’s the time to buy these stocks.

It would be nice if it were that simple, but there’s a lot more to investing than that.

If you want to make real money, you need to look at more than short-term price movement. Speculating on stocks under these conditions just won’t cut it…

Buyer Beware

Huge economic changes can mean huge opportunities. But too often, stocks that look like the most obvious winners are the wrong play.

Fortunately, as we discuss in this installment of Your Money Matters, three key factors can help you avoid those mistakes and find the true winners.

The situation is complex, but we can help you simplify your decisions.

We’ll also tell you about:

Stocks that are hot now, but don’t pass the test for the post-crisis future.

Sectors that are money traps right now.

How to spot a company that can sustain dividend payouts through the tough times.

