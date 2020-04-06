 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_06; ct_50

Dow Surges 1,600 Points — We’ve Finally Bottomed

Jeff Yastine

Jeff Yastine

Posted by | Apr 6, 2020

The financial world showed signs of optimism on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 1,600 points.

The reason? Global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic seem to be working. And economists are more hopeful that the U.S. can move past this crisis without going into a recession.

In today’s Market Insights video, I’m joined by my friend and colleague Brian Christopher. We discuss why the market has finally bottomed — and why you should buy stocks now while they’re still cheap.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

