The financial world showed signs of optimism on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 1,600 points.

The reason? Global efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic seem to be working. And economists are more hopeful that the U.S. can move past this crisis without going into a recession.

In today’s Market Insights video, I’m joined by my friend and colleague Brian Christopher. We discuss why the market has finally bottomed — and why you should buy stocks now while they’re still cheap.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider