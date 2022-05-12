Hold on for Dear Life! Bitcoin Will Come Back

It feels like a horrible time right now to be a crypto investor.

The crypto markets just lost nearly $700 billion in value in one week.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest crypto, plunged over 30% these past seven days.

This morning it was down over 60% from its all-time high in November.

I’m frustrated. And I can’t blame you if you’re frustrated too.

But it’s crucial to remember that we’ve been here before.

Bitcoin has crashed numerous times throughout its history.

And every time, it set up a life-changing rally for those brave enough to hold on for dear life…

Bitcoin’s Worst Crashes — and Biggest Rallies — Ever

December 2013

Bitcoin went on an incredible rally in late 2013.

The price skyrocketed from $115 in October to $1,150 in December.

That’s a 900% gain in just two months.

But breaking news out of China killed the crypto’s momentum.

On December 5, 2013, the Chinese government banned banks from handling bitcoin transactions.

Prices plunged 85% over the next 13 months.

2013 to 2015: BTC Falls 85%

All hope seemed lost. But bitcoin eventually rebounded and began its historic 2017 rally.

By its peak in December 2017, bitcoin was worth nearly $20,000.

2017: BTC Rallies to Almost $20,000

January 2018

2017 was an amazing year for bitcoin.

But 2018 was the beginning of a long bear market.

By December 13, 2018, the price had fallen below $3,300.

That’s a drop of 83% in just one year.

2018: BTC Plunges 83%

But in December 2020, bitcoin rallied again and made new all-time highs.

The incredible surge continued until the crypto peaked above $63,000 in April 2021.

2020 to 2021: BTC Soars to $63,000

June 2011

The worst bitcoin crash ever happened on June 19, 2011.

At 2 p.m. Eastern time, the crypto was trading at around $17.50 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

Then its price suddenly changed — to $0.01.

2011: BTC Crashes 99.99% in an Instant

(Source: BitMEX.)

So what happened?

Well, a hacker took over the exchange and wanted to grab as much bitcoin as possible.

His or her plan was to force users to sell their bitcoin at the low price of just $0.01.

As a result, the crypto crashed 99.99% in an instant.

Of course, bitcoin managed to overcome the hack.

After a volatile 2011, the crypto staged a comeback in 2012. And 2013 was bitcoin’s best year ever.

At the start of 2013, the price was just $13. By November, it was over $1,200.

That’s a 9,200% surge in less than a year.

2013: BTC Skyrockets 9,200%

(Source: BBC.com.)

The Greatest Investment Opportunity in History

As you can see, bitcoin has faced tremendous adversity in the past.

And every time it came back even stronger than before.

This time will be no exception.

