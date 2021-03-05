Paul Singer is one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world.

His fund has made money in 42 of the past 44 years, and he’s beaten the S&P 500 Index by a significant margin.

He also has a colorful history that includes briefly seizing a ship in Argentine navy.

Recently, Singer wrote that he is concerned markets are offering “return-free risks,” and investors should consider what that means.

In this nine-minute video, I look at some of Singer’s specific concerns about the state of the current market.

