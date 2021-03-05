Hedge Fund Manager Reveals 6 Market Warning Signs
Paul Singer is one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world.
His fund has made money in 42 of the past 44 years, and he’s beaten the S&P 500 Index by a significant margin.
He also has a colorful history that includes briefly seizing a ship in Argentine navy.
Recently, Singer wrote that he is concerned markets are offering “return-free risks,” and investors should consider what that means.
In this nine-minute video, I look at some of Singer’s specific concerns about the state of the current market.
(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)
