 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_05; ct_50

Select Page

Hedge Fund Manager Reveals 6 Market Warning Signs

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Posted by | Mar 5, 2021 | ,

34 second read

Hedge Fund Manager Reveals 6 Market Warning Signs

Paul Singer is one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world.

His fund has made money in 42 of the past 44 years, and he’s beaten the S&P 500 Index by a significant margin.

He also has a colorful history that includes briefly seizing a ship in Argentine navy.

Recently, Singer wrote that he is concerned markets are offering “return-free risks,” and investors should consider what that means.

In this nine-minute video, I look at some of Singer’s specific concerns about the state of the current market.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Michael Carr, CMT, CFTe

Editor, One Trade

Recommended For You

3 Things NOT to Do as Stocks Sell Off

Texas had extreme weather last week. Some consumers ignored the risks. Now there are unimaginably large bills to pay.

Texas Energy Crisis Reveals a Lesson for Investors

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“Paul, your investment research has been a godsend. Our portfolio was just a tad over two million dollars. I paid my daughter's legal fees, my wife's medical expenses, helped my wife's stepmother with home repairs, loaned our son money for real estate. I also bought two used vehicles, one for our daughter and one for our eldest grandson. All told, these expenses added up to well over a quarter million dollars. I am happy to report that we have profits left over!”

- Taylor M.

“I'm very Happy with your services. I hope you don't plan to retire any time soon! My retirement portfolio depends on your expert guidance. Keep up the great work! Thanks.”

- Randy

"I couldn’t believe it … in just 2 months, I made $298,506 on one stock – that’s a 24% gain!"

- John B.

Share This