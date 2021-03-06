Self-Driving Cars Are Here — Your Chance to Profit

You may think that the company with the most advanced self-driving car is Tesla, Google’s Waymo or General Motors’ Cruise.

That might be true. However, only one company currently sells semi-autonomous cars … and it isn’t in the U.S.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) announced its self-driving Honda Legend on Thursday.

It’s the first government-certified car to offer level 3 automation, which means the vehicle can fully operate without a driver — although only in certain situations.

Honda’s Sensing Elite technology isn’t advanced enough yet to navigate busy city intersections. Instead, it’s designed to take over during traffic jams so that drivers can take a break to check their smartphones or watch a movie on the navigation panel.

This feature isn’t cheap, as the upgraded cars will cost the equivalent of $102,000. And they’ll only be available in Japan.

So, don’t expect to find self-driving cars for sale at your local dealership just yet. However, the Honda Legend shows just how quickly sensor technology has improved over the past few years.

And that leads to today’s investment opportunity…

The Next Generation of Self-Driving Cars

Honda’s Sensing Elite technology relies on radar devices, cameras, 3D maps and satellite positioning to guide vehicles through traffic jams.

In addition, real-world tests were conducted over 800,000 miles of driving to gather data on as many different traffic situations as possible.

The Honda Legend is also equipped with a technology known as lidar, which uses lasers to scan the environment in every direction.

These advanced lasers rapidly create a 3D representation of the outside world, allowing self-driving cars to know when to turn, accelerate or brake.

Lidar is much faster and more accurate than other kinds of sensors. It will be the key to enabling level 4 and level 5 automation — fully self-driving vehicles.

An Opportunity for 10X Growth

According to Ian King, the biggest technological disruption of the 2020s will come from self-driving cars and trucks.

Driverless vehicles, powered by lidar and other cutting-edge technologies, will change everything from how we travel to where we live. Ian calls this new industry “mobility as a service,” or MaaS.

Self-driving vehicles should experience exponential growth over the next several years, which is why companies are racing to be the first of the mobility market disruptors.

Ian and his team have pinpointed an investment opportunity to capitalize on this tipping point. This company has the potential to grow 10X over the next decade, if not sooner.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing