Poll: What Crazy Taxes Do You Expect on Your Investment?

Ted Bauman

Amid the market craziness, tax filing season lurks. And with a new president in the White House, rumors are circulating about the possibility of the “financialization of our taxes.” All eyes are on capital gains … there are even proposals to tax unrealized gains!

With all of the headlines about taxes right now, it got me wondering…

What do you think our future tax burden will look like?

Submit your answer below to let us know … and to see what your fellow readers think.

And be sure you get your copy of my book, Slash Your Taxes. Some of the wealthiest, most successful people on the planet have used some of the secrets you’ll find inside. It’s a blueprint to paying as little as possible in taxes. You can find more details here.

