Meet Your Fitness Goals With Move-to-Earn Cryptos

Back in 2019, I started training to run the 2020 Miami Marathon.

My pace was decent during the marathon. But I wasn’t satisfied because I knew I could do better.

A few weeks afterward, the world went into lockdown due to COVID-19.

The gyms shut down. So running was the only way I could work out.

Eventually I improved my pace. I got to a point where I was running at least eight miles a day.

But then the world reopened, and I started going back to the gym.

While I’ve been able to get stronger over the past six months, it came at a cost.

These days I only run about three miles a day. And I’ve been looking to improve on that.

Thankfully I recently discovered the perfect motivation to get back to my running regiment.

And I found it in the wonderful world of crypto.

Crypto Is Changing the Way We Work Out

Over the past two years, crypto evolved beyond just being a type of currency.

Several crypto projects introduced the concept of play-to-earn games.

When players advance and achieve certain goals, they’re rewarded with crypto tokens specific to that game.

You can also take these tokens out of the game and trade them on crypto exchanges for other types of crypto or even dollars.

Some crypto projects took this play-to-earn concept and developed something called move-to-earn.

And this is how I’m getting back to my running regiment.

They work just like games, with objectives and goals that need to be met in order to earn tokens.

Except in this case the goals are tied to real-world physical activity, such as getting your heart rate up to an optimal level.

In my case, the goal could be something like running for 100 minutes at a pace of 3 to 5 mph.

Best of all, these move-to-earn cryptos come in a familiar format through mobile apps and wearables like smart watches.

The fitness app and wearables market is a huge one that is expected to bring in $4.5 billion in revenue by 2023.

Move-to-earn cryptos could make a real impact in this space.

After all, what better motivation to get up off the couch than a chance to earn money?

Invest in the Foundation of Move-to-Earn Cryptos

Now, you could pick through and invest in one of many move-to-earn cryptos out there.

Or you can invest in something more fundamental — the “Next Gen Coin.”

The Next Gen Coin serves as the foundational layer for many of these move-to-earn and play-to-earn cryptos.

You can learn more about this crypto in Ian King’s new presentation.

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

AlloVir Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR) researches and develops allogeneic T-cell therapies to prevent and treat viral-associated diseases. The stock is up 31% after the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its lead investigational T-cell therapy, Posoleucel.

Cel-Sci Corp. (NYSE: CVM) researches and develops immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The stock is up 21%, continuing its move from Monday on reports that the company is set for major press release Thursday potentially involving its experimental cancer drug, Multikine.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HCSG) provides management, administrative and operating services to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. It is up 17% after the company managed to beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates.

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. The stock is up 14% on the news that it is exploring options including a sale of the business amid takeover interest from other global drugmakers.

Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) manufactures small satellites primarily serving the U.S. aerospace and defense industry. The stock rose 12% after analysts at Jeffries initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and set a price target of $10.

Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems and educational services for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade. The stock is up 12% after the company beat third-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2022.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), the rental car company operator is up 10% today. The move came after analysts at Barclays upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a neutral as part of a new upbeat outlook on the rental car industry.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) manufactures and sells lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips and other residuals. It is up 10% after its board approved a substantial issuer bid in which the company will offer to repurchase up to $1.25 billion of its outstanding common shares.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) provides primary care medical services to patients in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The stock climbed 10% after analysts at UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a $15 price target.

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) provides commercial and retail banking services. The stock is up 9% after the bank reported first-quarter earnings that showed strong operating results and credit quality.