Earn Crypto With This Fitness App

There’s a new crypto concept called “move-to-earn.”

Basically, you can make money just by going on a walk or running every day.

My colleague Andrew Prince has been using one of these apps to earn GST tokens.

In today’s video, Andrew and I discuss how move-to-earn games are a part of crypto’s future.

Morning Movers

From open till noon Eastern time.

Siga Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGA) is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the U.S. The stock climbed 30% on the news that the European Union is in talks with SIGA to form a purchasing agreement for vaccines against monkeypox.

Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE: FTCH) provides an online marketplace for luxury fashion goods internationally. It is up 25% despite missing first-quarter estimates because the company showed a strong growth picture when adjusted for the Russian war and Chinese COVID lockdown effects.

Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. The stock rose 23% after the company said it would soon present updated data on its cancer treatment candidate, Zenocutuzumab.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP) is a precision oncology company that discovers and develops small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies. It is up 20% on positive investor expectations after the company announced that it would soon present data from its lead drug program.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB) develops, operates and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The stock is up 19% after reporting great first-quarter results that were driven by growth in foot traffic at its locations as pandemic-related effects start to fade.

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) provides apparel and accessories for women and men under the Express brand. The stock is up 16% on a rebound after being dragged down to a 52-week low by the rest of the retail sector earlier this week.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: UPST) is a fintech company that operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform. It is up 14% today as it recovers from its recent massive sell-off triggered by the company lowering its guidance.

PropertyGuru Ltd. (NYSE: PGRU) operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. The stock rose 14% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results as the markets it operates in start to emerge from pandemic-induced conditions.

Super Group Ltd. (NYSE: SGHC) operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. The stock is up 13% on a rebound today following disappointing earnings thanks to analysts at Oppenheimer raising their price target on the stock.

Novavax Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. It is up 13% today as investors anticipate the FDA’s decision on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.