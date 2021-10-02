Invest in “the World’s Most Valuable Resource”

We talk about a lot of emerging technologies in Winning Investor Daily.

Things like blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, cryptocurrencies and self-driving cars.

These are what we call “disruptive” industries.

They remake or even destroy old ways of business that haven’t changed in decades. Sometimes, they even create an entirely new way of life.

But these technologies aren’t going to give us control over the global economy.

And if you missed any of our experts’ insights this week, keep reading!

Tech Takeover

This week, Winning Investor Daily covered some of exciting new tech opportunities.

Web 3.0 Puts You in Control of the Internet

Web 2.0 is the internet we use right now. And it’s dominated by social media. While much of social media is “free,” the real cost is our private data. But with the birth of Web 3.0, the internet is on track to become much less invasive.

Regulations Could Make the Crypto Markets Even Stronger

To the United States and China, cryptocurrencies are a threat to financial stability. The U.S. has tried to regulate crypto, while China has banned it altogether. But this may actually be helping the crypto markets…

This Food Tech Is a $1 Trillion Market

Synthetic biology is a term for genetically engineering microbes. It’s used in food and agriculture, but its potential applications are unlimited. And there’s one under-the-radar investment you can make in this tech today.

Technology Is Changing Everything — Even Farming

The $10 trillion farming industry hasn’t changed since the 1970s. Our outdated agriculture tech wastes billions of dollars a year. But now, data-rich technologies are helping farms work smarter.

Cryptos Are Reshaping the $172 Billion Gaming Market

Play-to-earn games let you exchange virtual items for Ethereum. And they’re reshaping the crypto narrative, as well as the $172 billion gaming industry. In this video, Ian King and Steve Fernandez discuss gaming and the crypto markets.

