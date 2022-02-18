Crypto Could Replace the Dollar as the Global Reserve

The dollar has been the world’s reserve currency for nearly 80 years.

But there’s a scenario that could play out over the next couple of decades.

It’s that a cryptocurrency would replace the dollar as being the global reserve.

And there are a few reasons why this might happen.

Morning Movers





From open till noon Eastern time.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) develops and sells energy storage solutions. The stock is up 29% as part of the continuing volatility in trading since the company went public via a SPAC deal on Monday.

Modiv Inc. (NYSE: MDV) is a real estate investment trust that is up 22% this morning. The stock rose after the company announced the authorization of a share repurchase program and declared a monthly cash dividend.

Inotiv Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical and medical device industries. It is up 17% on a rebound after the stock sank Thursday on the news of an investigation into one of its subsidiaries over the import of primates from Asia for clinical studies.

Cambium Networks Corp. (Nasdaq: CMBM) provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. The stock rose 14% after it beat earnings and revenue estimates for the fourth quarter, overcoming the supply chain challenges from previous quarters.

BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) operates as a coffee company that markets products under the name Black Rifle. It is another stock that recently went public via a SPAC deal and is up 13% today with no specific news driving the move.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) provides health care workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and health care facilities. It is up 11% after analysts at Jeffries and Benchmark raised their price targets on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The stock is up 10% after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter despite macroeconomic and industry headwinds in the markets it serves.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil. It is up 10%, continuing its momentum from Thursday when it was revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has a $1 billion stake in the company.

Quidel Corp. (Nasdaq: QDEL) develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic testing solutions for various applications. The stock is up 10% after the company beat fourth-quarter estimates thanks to high sustained demand for COVID-19 tests.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) designs and develops aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. It is up 9% after the company announced plans to build an advanced manufacturing facility in Georgia and revealed an investment from Koch Strategic Platforms.