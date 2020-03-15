Poll: When Will the Coronavirus Crisis End?
The coronavirus crisis has dominated headlines for the past several weeks.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic.
Large events across the country are being canceled. And major sports organizations such as the MLB, NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons indefinitely.
The outlook is grim. So, your Poll of the Week is: When will the coronavirus crisis end?
You can let us know what you think by answering this quick one-question survey:
