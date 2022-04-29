Charting Your Crypto Future & Trading Gold For Amazon?

Friday Feedback: The “Chart Your Crypto Course!” Edition

Great Ones, today we’re sailing away. Charting an open course on the crypto sea!

‘Cause you’ve got to be free. Free to face investments that are ahead of thee.

Welcome to Great Stuff’s Friday Feedback! On board, I’m the captain. So climb aboard. We’ll search for market-beating investments on every shore. And I’ll try, oh Lord, I’ll try … to aaaaaanswer on!

I know you said you grew up in the sticks … but I wasn’t expecting, well … Styx!

The jig is up! The news is out! You’ve finally found me! I’m that renegade who has it made, answering questions on the stock market. Never more will you go astray. This’ll be the end today … of unanswered questions!

In case y’all are confused, Friday Feedback is the day we rifle through the Great Stuff inbox and answer your questions on the stock market, investing, options … and why the sea is boiling hot and whether pigs have wings.

Is Elon Musk a lizard person? Does Jeff Bezos secretly actually have a full head of hair? Is Mark Zuckerberg just an early version of the HAL 9000?

Inquiring minds want to know! And if you’re one of those inquiring minds, Great One, drop us a line at GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com, and we’ll do our best to get to the bottom of it!

And now for today’s featured presentation:

Is there a website that has coin charts one can add a moving average or 2 to? I have found some charts, but they are price only. Thank you, — Sterling P.

How’s it going, Agent Sterling? Are the lambs still screaming?

Wait … that was Starling. My bad. Anywho, thanks for writing in!

Sterling, you’ve hit upon one of the biggest issues of being a frugal, independent trader: Where do I find free market services?

I mean, you’re already paying for internet, cellphones, your brokerage, trading fees, the freaking IRS … there are fees everywhere!

Would it be too much to ask for some free services here and there?

And don’t get me started on the cryptocurrency community.

Every single crypto trader has their own “secret” website they go to find charting, quoting and trading services … but it turns out, many of those are using your computer to mine cryptos for themselves.

Well, Sterling, you came to the right place! Great Stuff has you covered. You want websites that allow you to chart cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Tether?

I’ve got websites that allow you to chart all those and more.

And better yet … they’re all free!

1. CoinMarketCap.com — This busy-looking little website specializes in cryptocurrencies. It’ll give you the most popularly traded cryptos on its main page. Just click on the coin you’re interested in and you’ll get a chart of that coin.

Furthermore, if you click the “TradingView” tab on the chart, you have an amazing number of tools to draw and add indicators, even moving averages.

2. TradingView.com — TradingView is a very popular investment and trading research website with tons of useful information. It offers mainly paid products, but it does have a free charting service that includes all the drawing, indicator and moving average tools you love. TradingView is where CoinMarketCap gets its charting services, I believe … but don’t quote me on that.

What’s more, I hear that my colleague Ian “The Crypto” King uses TradingView on occasion. But don’t quote me on that either.

3. Binance.us — What? You didn’t think the biggest crypto exchange by volume would have its own free charting services? It does. I don’t use them, but it does. Unsurprisingly, the charting interface looks just like TradingView’s, with all the same options and layouts.

4. StockCharts.com — Great Ones, this is the free charting service I’ve used since I started writing about the stock market way back in the dark days of Windows ME. Those were some scary times, folks, but StockCharts.com got me through it.

You can get pretty much any indicator or moving average on here — be they 1-day to 200-month, Fibonacci to MACD to RIS and even volume indicators. StockCharts.com has it all — for free!

And yes … it does chart cryptocurrencies with all those features.

Now, it also offers paid services, which I cannot vouch for personally. But its free service has sustained me from day one of my stock market career.

5. BanyanHill.com — You know I had to save the best for last! You’re already on the Banyan Hill site, checking on your premium services or other free e-zines — why go anywhere else for your crypto coin charting?

You can use the on-site tool (also powered by TradingView) to track stocks and cryptos alike … for free, if that wasn’t clear already.

There you go, Sterling. Five websites with free cryptocurrency charting, with moving averages and more!

How’s that for styxing it to the man? Too far? Yeah, probably. Anyway, thanks for writing in and for being a Great One, Sterling!

Hodl Your Crypto Horses!

Before you scan the rest of today’s Greatness, I’ve got one more crypto tale to tell ya…

America’s No. 1 crypto expert says: “Bitcoin’s best days are behind us … and one Next Gen Coin is going to take center stage.”

Experts predict this one coin will soar 7,200% by the end of the decade — and grow 20X bigger than bitcoin! But you must get in before its big upgrade.

Get the full story here.

Alright, that’s Sterling taken care of.

Check.

I feel like we’re on a helpful roll today. Let’s see what else we have in the ol’ Great Stuff inbox:

Red Alert! Red Alert! I have not received your daily Great Stuff email for the last 2 days. What is the problem? Thanks — Luther

Say it ain’t so, Luther!

You haven’t received Great Stuff for two whole days?

The indignity!

The tragedy!

The inhumanity!

Why, God?! Whyyyyy?!

Alright, this is no time to panic.

Who’s panicking? I’m not panicking. Calm down, dude.

Right. OK. Luther, I have top men working on the situation right now. Top. Men. We’ll get you sorted out in a jiffy, never fear!

Meanwhile, if anyone else is having trouble receiving Great Stuff, there are a couple potential reasons:

1. It Got Booted To Your Spam Folder — Sometimes you have to whitelist Great Stuff’s email address in order for Gmail, Outlook and Hotmail to allow our stuff in the door. The email address you want to whitelist is: info@mb.banyanhill.com. It is what it is. I don’t make the rules.

2. You Didn’t Click Enough Links — In its infinite wisdom, email clients like Gmail have decided that if you don’t click any links in an email, you must not really be that interested in it. Never mind the fact that you read the whole email and spent upward of an hour trying to figure out if what I just wrote was a song lyric or not. Gmail wants you to click something? Well … I’ve got something for you to click right here!

Don’t worry. That link isn’t a sales pitch or an ad. It’s just to help you get around Gmail’s insanity. You’re welcome!

And Luther … we’ll have you up and running again in no time. In the meantime…

Did you know we have a website that doesn’t rely on fascist Gmail policies to let you read it? GreatStuffToday.com is the place to be! Go check it out right now!

Average Lower-Class Person!!

I read about some of the different stock information. Not sure why, don’t have the dough to partake but what the heck a girl can dare to dream!! Anyway, most of the stock information is very boring to read. Then I came across your spin on stocks in my email in box. What a delight to read every word of your article “Walmart’s Quest For The Hydrogen Holy Grail“. You actually made reading about stocks a real joyous experience!!! I laughed at the cleaver way your article was hilariously written!! I couldn’t wait to read the next paragraph to see how you were going to make your next stock as much fun as the last. But, you outdid yourselves! Each paragraph was funnier than the last. These days there isn’t much out there to read on the internet that actually makes me laugh through the whole article. Kudos to your writer and editorial team. Keep up the good work! I look forward to reading your next article. Your Senior Citizen follower — Debra S.

Thank you so much, Debra! You’ve got me blushing over here 😳.

Like I always say: If they don’t find you handsome, they should at least find you handy.

A Red Green reference? Do you ever leave your TV, Mr. Great Stuff?

I have issues. But you already knew that, so let’s just leave it at that.

Debra, you wonderful Great One, you: I love that you’re finding enjoyment in my little financial e-zine despite not being an investor yourself. Thank you so much for reading!

And remember, Debra: Dream on! Dream until your dreams come true!

Burning A Hole In My Pocket

I have 30 thousand in gold coins. Should I sell and buy Amazon or just keep them? — Sonny

I’m sorry. You have what? 30,000 gold coins? Are you, Sonny, perchance a dragon? Maybe Smaug in disguise?

My initial kneejerk reaction in this market is to hold them … but that’s just me. The problem with answering this question is that you’ve left out a couple very critical pieces of information…

First, I have no idea how old you are, Sonny.

If you’re a young’un, then you’d probably be fine selling your coins to buy Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) if you wanted to. The younger you are, the more time you have to even out any market volatility or crashes that could occur after selling those coins to buy Amazon.

However, if you’re in retirement, or close to retirement, selling those gold coins to invest in a stock could be a very bad idea depending on how the market performs in the coming year or so.

Gold prices will always rise and fall, but nowhere near as quickly as stocks … let alone Amazon stock with the company looking to shore up sales after coming out of a pandemic when few people could shop at their local stores.

Second, I have no idea what kind of gold coins you’re holding. Are they bullion coins? Are they proof coins? Numismatic coins? Non-numismatic coins?

Don’t know the difference? Here’s a link that explains it all: Allegiance Gold.

Third, I have no idea what kind of investment strategy you’re currently working with. Are you a casual investor who just happens to have 30,000 gold coins lying around? Are you investing for retirement? For short-term gains? Are you a risk-taker?

These are the kinds of things that make answering your question hard, Sonny. And the last thing I want to do is give you bad advice for your particular situation.

Personally, my gut tells me to hold safe-haven investments like gold coins, bonds and the like right now. I’m nowhere near retirement age, but I can see it from here … and trading gold for AMZN stock right now makes me nervous. If I were about 10 years younger … I’d consider it.

But that’s just, like … my opinion, man. I hope that helps, Sonny. Good luck, Great One!

Voodoo Child (Slight Return)

Is it just an opinion or a hunch by watching the news? Do you follow what our government is investing in then invest? How do you do the voodoo that you do✌🏻😜 — Tresa S.

Good to hear from you, Tresa!

How do I do what I do? Some would tell you it’s an educated guess driven by more than 15 years of following, researching, investing and writing about the stock market.

Others would tell you it’s because I never leave the comfort of my glowing monitor screens, which are filled to the brim with the latest stock market news, Monty Python skits, Animaniacs and movies — all while Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd play in the background.

But I know the real deal. Well, I stand up next to the market. And I chop it down with the edge of my hand.

Yeah, I stand up next to the market. And I chop it down with the edge of my hand.

I pick up all the pieces and make Great Stuff. Might even raise a couple options.

‘Cause I’m a voodoo child … voodoo child. Tresa knows I’m a voodoo child, yeah!

That’s all for today’s Friday Feedback. I didn’t mean to take up all your sweet time. I’ll give it back to you, one of these days. And if I don’t meet you no more in this world, then I’ll meet ya in the next one, so don’t be late.

Don’t be late!

Remember, you too can join in the Friday Feedback fun by sending your questions, rants and market insanity to: GreatStuffToday@BanyanHill.com.

And once you’re done yapping our virtual ear off in the inbox, catch up on all the Great Stuff you might’ve missed online at GreatStuffToday.com!

In the meantime, here’s where you can find our other junk — erm, I mean where you can check out some more Greatness:

Until next time, stay Great!

Regards,



Joseph Hargett

Editor, Great Stuff