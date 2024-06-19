It’s not a prediction. It’s inevitable.

AI is the most innovative, transformative technology of our lifetime.

I’ve been saying it since 2019…

But the “secret” is officially out.

Jamie Dimon — chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co — released the company’s 60-page shareholder letter.

I read the entire thing.

And what caught my eye was how he described AI.

He wrote that it could possibly be “as transformational as some of the major technological inventions of the past several hundred years.”

How transformational?

“Think the printing press, the steam engine, electricity, computing and the Internet, among others.”

My research over the past decade has come to the same conclusion.

As AI continues to unfold, there’s no doubt the impact on the world economy is going to be huge.

By 2030, AI could contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy — almost as much as China’s GDP.

And AI is going to drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average to 100,000 over the next decade … if not sooner.

That’s why I’ve been telling you not to wait. The time to invest is now.

AI Patent Leader Dominating the Industry

Second chances don’t come along every day.

When I first called the AI boom in 2019, I found a stock that was on the verge of soaring. It held patents crucial for AI.

Here’s what I said about it…

Companies have only tapped into a small part of the big picture.

Google’s use of AI has been limited to mainly software and household devices.

Apple’s use of AI has been limited primarily to things like smartphones and tablets. Ditto for Microsoft and Tencent.

Amazon’s use of AI has been focused on e-commerce.

And NVIDIA is mostly involved in the chips that power AI computers.

But I’ve identified one company poised to take FULL advantage of the ENTIRE AI revolution…

A company with an astounding 3,489 patents.

That’s more than Google…

More than Microsoft…

More than Apple…

And more than double the number of Amazon’s patents.

Well, that company was Xilinx. And Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: AMD) bought it out.

It was the biggest deal by a chipmaker in history…

And a $49 billion payday for Xilinx investors — part of this first historic AI payout!

Now, it’s second chance time.

Because I’ve found another AI patent opportunity that could be even bigger.

Sweet Spot for Small-Cap AI Stock’s Accelerated Growth

This company only recently listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange thanks to a $1.2 billion private investment from Goldman Sachs.

So, I’m not kidding when I say this is a pure, ground-floor opportunity.

The window of opportunity to be an early investor won’t stay open for long…

Right now, the company — I’m calling it the AI Patent Powerhouse — is just 1/10th the size of IBM…

Roughly 1/50th the size of Meta…

And 1/100th the size of NVIDIA…

In other words, it just taxied onto the runway and has plenty of room to take off.

Yet, this AI Patent Powerhouse has already established partnerships with Google, Amazon and the $2 trillion AI giant — NVIDIA.

In fact, it has partnerships in place with 89% of Fortune 500 retailers.

That’s practically a monopoly! Not too bad for a company not 1 in 1,000 people have ever heard of.

Although we are in the very early innings of AI, it will not be a smooth ride up for the next decade or so.

It never is.

At times, Mr. Market gets depressed and offers us outstanding businesses at great prices. Other times, he bids prices higher and offers us a tremendous return.

And from my seat, the AI Patent Powerhouse is well-positioned to take advantage of one of the greatest trends since the Industrial Revolution.

When you invest in a stock, you become a partner in the business.

So by investing in this company, you’re partnering with its huge partnerships and a rockstar leader at the helm.

I reached out to him last week to talk about AI and how his company is right in the center of it.

He led his latest company from a $1 billion market cap to a $40 billion market cap over the past four years.

His shareholders, including myself and several of my sons, have been very, very happy. The stock price is up close to 10X since 2020.

Over the past twelve months, shares have soared more than 325%!

When I congratulated him on the company’s outstanding performance and how they are positioned in the AI mega trend, he said, “Charles … we are just getting started.”

I believe it.

The company is right in the sweet spot for accelerated growth.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see its market cap double … triple … or even quadruple in the coming years.

You can check out my new video with all the details about it here.

Regards,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Alpha Investor

P.S. For more on the AI revolution, follow me on X here.