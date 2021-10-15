Buy Your 1st NFT in 4 Easy Steps

You might be asking yourself, “What the heck is an NFT?”

Well, it stands for nonfungible token. Essentially, it’s a crypto that’s unique.

NFTs let you track ownership of digital content on the blockchain. And then you can freely trade them.

There’s a huge explosion of investment in NFTs right now. And you don’t want to miss out.

So, in this video, I’m going to show you how to buy your first NFT in four easy steps.

Morning Movers



From open till noon Eastern time.

23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), the genetic testing and ancestry services company, is up 17% this morning. The stock started to move Thursday when EMJ Capital President Eric Jackson spoke about it being one of his picks on CNBC. The stock then continued upward on further attention from The Motley Fool.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) is a cryptocurrency mining company that is up 16% today. This comes partially due to the growth in crypto markets and partially due to a tweet from the SEC educating people on the risks and benefits of bitcoin funds, hinting at the arrival of a new Bitcoin ETF.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) is an aluminum miner and processor. It is up 14% after reporting Q3 earnings that exceeded analyst expectations thanks to rising prices of aluminum raising revenues.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) is a digital payment and fintech solutions company that operates in Latin America. It is up 13% thanks to recent reports of increasing e-commerce usage and noncash payment adoption in Latin America.

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE: EVA) produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets, which are used as a substitute for coal in power and heat generation. It is up 12% on the announcement that it intends to convert its organizational structure from a master limited partnership (LP) to a corporation (C-Corp) under the name of Enviva Inc.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MARA) is another cryptocurrency miner that is up 10% today on the speculations over the SEC tweet.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP) is a Brazilian investment management firm that is up 10% on a bounce-back. The stock slumped earlier this week when the company reported key performance indicators (KPIs) for Q3 that showed assets under custody fell 3% from Q2.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT) is an American transportation and logistics company. The stock jumped 9% today after the company reported earnings for Q3 that showed results that beat both top-line and bottom-line estimates.

Mondi plc (OTC: MONDF) is a British multinational packaging and paper group. It is up 9% today as part of a broader upward move in the FTSE 100 as it finally moves above pre-pandemic levels.

Lasertec Corp. (OTC: LSRCY) develops and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes and flat-panel display-related equipment. It is up 9% thanks to Japanese stocks hitting a two-week high on positive expectations from Japanese tech giants on their upcoming Q3 earnings reports.