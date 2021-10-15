How to Beat This Traders’ Market

Investing in 2021 is a different ball game to the one we enjoyed in 2020.

While buying quality companies and holding them for the long term should always be your primary investment strategy, if you want shorter term profits today’s market requires you to trade.

And that means using the tools of technical analysis. Unless you can dedicate all your time to this, however, you should tread carefully.

That’s why, in today’s video, I explain technical analysis and short-term trading based on it … and a way you can achieve 12X returns without all the hard work.

The Most Popular

Options trading is one of the most popular ways to make money in the market this year. At one point, the volume of options trading exceeded that of share price trading. That’s because it works well when the market lacks direction.

So today, let’s talk about how you can grab your share of the wins.

Click here to watch or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter