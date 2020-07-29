Big Tech’s Earnings Will Rock the Market … Here’s What NOT to Do

Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai will face questions from Congress today on their alleged monopolistic practices — an event that’s sure to make market-moving headlines.

But that’s just the start of this huge week.

Their respective companies — Facebook Inc. (Nasdaq: FB), Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL) report earnings Thursday.

Combined with Microsoft, they represent around 20% of the value of the U.S stock market … making tomorrow one of the most important days of the year for investors.

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee show four reasons why this ticking time bomb may soon be ready to explode … and why you should be focused elsewhere for big gains.

Prepare for the Next Big Thing

Everyone’s talking about which way share prices of these Big Tech companies will go. But what’s more important is what this means for an overlooked group of stocks that could help make you rich.

In today’s video you’ll discover:

The most important reason why Big Tech’s run could end … and soon. (4:42-7:32)

Two exchange-traded funds you can buy now to get in on the big future gains. (7:32-8:48)

A shocking illustration of how important Thursday’s earnings are for this stock market. (0:49-1:44)

Two charts tell us to look past today’s hottest growth stocks to profit in the future. (1:44-4:42)

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter