Avoid These 2 Sick Stocks — Look at This Healthy One Instead

Is this the recovery?

Is the stock market going to soar higher or fall back down to test the lows?

To quote Rhett Butler in Gone with the Wind: “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” And here’s why…

Earlier this year, the stock market plunged into a bear market in only a few weeks. It was the quickest bear market in history.

After reaching a low in March, the stock market stopped falling and shot up close to 40%.

I don’t waste my time trying to figure out the next direction of the stock market over the short term. I haven’t met anyone in 40 years that can predict the market consistently.

Instead, I focus on buying financially sound businesses trading at bargain prices.

Because during downturns, strong companies get stronger and weak ones wither away.

It’s like this: If a company goes into a downturn with a cold, it ends up getting pneumonia. But if a company goes into a downturn with pneumonia … it usually doesn’t end well.

That’s why I focus on companies that are in tiptop shape. As legendary investor Warren Buffett likes to say, when the tide goes out, you discover who’s been swimming naked.

In today’s video, I talk about the types of companies you should avoid. And I also share one industry that should do gangbusters over the next few years. Getting in now could be the best investment decision you can make.

