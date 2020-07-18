5G Isn’t Science Fiction — It’s Already Here

Self-driving cars…

Blockchain…

The Internet of Things…

These are just a few of the exciting tech trends we focus on here at Smart Profits Daily.

But I realize that they can sometimes sound like something out of a science fiction story.

After all, these incredible technologies have the potential to make our future lives a lot more convenient and productive. But that’s not here … now … today.

Very soon, though, that’s all about to change.

You see, a new technology called 5G is being rolled out across the country as I write this.

And it has the power to drastically improve every single device we use today.

The 5G Revolution Has Arrived

The 5G rollout is happening so quickly in urban areas that Verizon has implemented real-time tracking on its website.

For example, you can look up downtown Miami and see exactly which streets and areas already have 5G access (colored red in the image below):

(Source: Verizon)

This is a huge step forward for 5G compared to how limited its access was just a little while ago.

And before you know it, 5G will available nearly anywhere in the U.S. — just like 4G is now.

That means all of these science fiction possibilities we’ve been dreaming of — driverless cars … remote surgery … hyper-realistic virtual reality — are suddenly going to happen at all once.

And tomorrow’s biggest stock market winners will be the companies that are set up to take advantage of the 5G revolution — while everyone else is stuck playing catch-up.

Prepare for the $12 Trillion 5G Boom

My colleague Ian King recognizes that the coming 5G boom is projected to drive over $12 trillion in economic activity over the next decade.

That’s why readers of his Automatic Fortunes research service are focused on one 5G company that’s set to claim a massive share of that $12 trillion windfall.

Right now is the perfect time to add this company to your portfolio. So, if you haven’t yet, please check out Ian’s special presentation on this amazing investment opportunity.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing