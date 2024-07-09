It’s almost mid-July. And boy, is it heating up in Florida!

July is one of the hottest months in the Sunshine State, but it’s also (historically speaking) the hottest month for trading.

Yes, data actually shows that the first two weeks of July are the best-performing weeks of the year for the stock market…

Which means it’s also the most profitable trading window.

Since 1928, the S&P 500 has posted an average gain of 1.7% in July — and it has been positive 60% of the time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has finished on a high 65% of the time during this window, dating back to 1897.

So in today’s video, we’re going to see if the July trend is still holding up in 2024…

And how artificial intelligence is transforming an industry that dates back at least 43,000 years.

Thanks to AI, the global market for this industry could reach $7.3 billion by 2033.

To help you get in on this mega trend, we’re revealing one company (stock ticker included!) that you can invest in today.

(Or read the transcript here.)

🔥 Hot Topics in Today’s Video:

Market News: Is history repeating itself? Market data shows that the first two weeks of July are the best trading window of the year. We’re taking a look at the current economic climate to see if this trend holds up. [0:59]

AI is set to transform an industry that dates back … 43,000 years. (Yep, you read that right.) This global market could reach $7.3 billion by 2033 thanks to AI. [2:32] Investing Opportunity: Amber reveals an AI stock you can invest in today to get in on this trend! [5:48]

Amber reveals an you can invest in today to get in on this trend! [5:48] Crypto Corner: Why the crypto market has experienced a recent pullback, and why bitcoin is involved. [9:21]

