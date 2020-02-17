As American as F-150s and Cherry Pie

Feeling Presidential

Ah, Presidents Day!

That day in our nation’s history when George Washington traditionally went out looking for the best deals on mattresses, cars and home appliances.

We all know about George’s preference for cherry trees, but did you know that he loaded up cut logs in the back of his F-150? Those old Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) trucks only maxed out at 4 horsepower, but man, they could still haul cherry trees like nobody’s business.

After George got home, Martha, his wife, would cook up cherry pies in her General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) oven. It was wood-fired, back then, of course. Afterward, they’d both retire for the night in their brand-new Sealy Posturepedic bed. I hear the new memory-foam beds are miles better than the old straw one George slept on.

OK, stop that! That’s just silly!

You’re right. You’re right …. none of that actually happened.

Officially, Presidents Day is recognized by the U.S. government as Washington’s birthday. It’s a day to celebrate the founding member of the executive branch of our government. But it’s evolved into a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents — both great (ahem … William Howard Taft) and small (James Madison).

It’s not traditionally a day of big celebrations, but government offices are closed and so is the market … which is why I’m rambling at you today instead of talking about stocks, the Fed or the coronavirus.

Finally, as we celebrate this Presidents Day, we’re reminded that the office is up for election this year. So, as we head into what’s sure to be a heartwarming and boundary-dissolving election year filled with cooperation and love…

Ha! OK, I couldn’t finish writing that with a straight face…

Great Stuff will be back tomorrow with your irregularly scheduled programming … after we’ve all slept on our new beds. (I’m hoping for a deal on one of those beds that automatically adjusts firmness and reclines. I’ll never leave bed again.)

