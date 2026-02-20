Back in the mid-2000s, Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) was already an extremely successful retailer. It had the kind of brand recognition, scale and logistics that most competitors simply couldn’t match.

But the move that helped turn Amazon into the tech powerhouse it is today had nothing to do with selling more toilet paper online.

It had everything to do with selling infrastructure.

You see, Amazon had built large internal computing systems to run its operations. These systems helped the company manage data, handle traffic spikes and coordinate its warehouses.

Eventually, Amazon realized that these systems’ capabilities weren’t just useful internally, they were something that other businesses needed too. And they weren’t easy to reproduce. Building them required serious investment and technical depth.

This led to Amazon Web Services.

At the time of its inception, AWS didn’t seem like a big deal. Renting computing power to developers certainly didn’t appear to be the defining opportunity of the decade.

But it solved a real bottleneck, giving startups and enterprises access to serious computing resources without having to build their own facilities.

Today AWS generates tens of billions of dollars a year, and it accounts for over 60% of Amazon’s total operating profit. More importantly, it sits underneath huge portions of the modern internet.

AWS built the foundation that software companies run on. And it went on to reshape the entire tech industry.

Now, Jeff Bezos might be pursuing a similar playbook in space.

Building for Data Highways

Most of the attention around satellite connectivity focuses on SpaceX’s Starlink network.

That makes sense. Elon Musk’s Starlink is largely a retail business, connecting households and small users to the internet directly. It reaches millions of users and continues expanding globally.

And it’s already generating serious revenue. Analysts estimate Starlink is bringing in roughly $10 billion a year, and that number is only going up.

But Blue Origin — the space company founded by Bezos in 2000 — has a different goal for its new TeraWave constellation.

Instead of chasing household subscribers, the company is targeting the heavy data traffic moving between cloud platforms, enterprise networks and government systems.

That’s a smaller customer base, but one that spends far more per connection.

The plan calls for more than 5,400 satellites operating across two orbital layers. The low-orbit segment — over 5,000 spacecraft — is designed to deliver connection speeds reaching about 144 gigabits per second. Above that, a backbone layer of 128 satellites is expected to move data using optical links reaching roughly 6 terabits per second.

Again, this network isn’t being built to stream Amazon Prime Video into your living room. It’s meant to move massive volumes of information across networks.

Blue Origin has indicated the network is designed for roughly 100,000 high-capacity customers worldwide. Deployment is expected to begin in late 2027.

Do you notice a familiar strategic logic here?

Amazon dominated cloud computing by building the infrastructure others rely on. Blue Origin appears to be pursuing a similar strategy in space.

And it could end up being just as profitable.

Compared with the vast networks on Earth, the satellite internet market remains small. But it’s expanding quickly, projected to more than double by 2030.

Broader industry forecasts that include enterprise services and government demand push potential revenue into the $25 to $30 billion range.

That’s why money is pouring into this sector to build the infrastructure needed to support it.

Industry investment already runs into the tens of billions annually as companies fund launch systems, orbital hardware and network capacity.

And a big part of the interest here comes down to global reach. Because satellites can connect places fiber simply can’t.

There’s also reliability. Space-based networks give governments and companies backup paths when ground systems fail.

But the newest force pushing this concept forward is computing demand.

AI workloads are exploding and cloud systems are spreading across the planet. This creates pressure to move enormous amounts of data quickly and reliably around the globe.

Being able to transmit from space solves this problem.

Blue Origin seems to be leaning into this new reality. Which means SpaceX and Blue Origin are building their satellite networks from entirely different directions.

Starlink scaled outward first. It deployed satellites rapidly, built a global user base and created a service that generates meaningful revenue today. Subscriber growth and expansion into mobile connectivity are extending this model further.

In other words, Starlink is taking a product-driven strategy built on reach.

But by targeting the high-capacity pathways that large networks depend on, Blue Origin’s direction appears to be far more platform-driven.

Of course, neither approach is inherently superior. Both can succeed.

But history shows that companies involved in building infrastructure tend to have a lasting influence. That’s because everything else runs on top of it.

And Bezos knows it. AWS is proof.

Perhaps that’s why he posted this cryptic image on X the other day, tagging Blue Origin. Because he envisions it as the tortoise to Starlink’s hare.

Here’s My Take

Amazon became a leader in cloud computing by building the foundation everything runs on.

Blue Origin appears to be trying something similar in orbit.

If TeraWave develops as outlined, this could represent Blue Origin’s most strategically meaningful move to date. Because as data traffic grows and activity in orbit expands, the companies that control high-capacity connections could shape how the space economy develops.

SpaceX still leads in scale and execution today. But if Blue Origin establishes itself in the layer its targeting, it could become a far more important competitor than today’s headlines might suggest.

After all, Bezos has already proven that bets like this one can redefine entire industries.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

