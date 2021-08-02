Amazon Falls, Robinhood Tanks: Is the Growth Stock Rally Over?

In one day, $110 billion was erased from Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN)’s market cap following a less-than-stellar earnings report. Just before that, Robinhood (Nasdaq: HOOD) had the worst debut ever for an initial public offering (IPO) of its size.

So … is the party over for growth stocks?

Today, Ted and Clint look at the evidence and tell you what you could expect.

Even better?

Ted reveals an investment the financial press often overlooks, even though it’s perfect for this kind of market. He also shares four of his favorite ticker symbols to keep you profiting.

At the Mercy of Massive Moneymakers

When a top-tier company such as Amazon loses $110 billion — the equivalent of a CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) — it drags the entire Nasdaq down with it.

We’re at the mercy of these massive moneymakers.

But, there’s a way to take back some control: finding solid, reliable, income-producing investments. It’s what we’re focusing on right now in The Bauman Letter … with great success, I might add.

Watch today’s installment of Your Money Matters to also find out:

How bad Robinhood’s IPO debut was in comparison to others we’ve seen. Was it really the worst?

Why investors were so upset with Amazon’s quarterly results, since they weren’t really that bad.

Ted’s favorite type of investment that doesn’t have as much risk, but generates high returns AND isn’t taxed the same as growth stocks.

And more.

