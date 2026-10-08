I’ve mentored over 55 millionaire students, but Mariana Hincapie’s journey stands out.

In a trading world where success is elusive, she not only thrived but became a millionaire by 20, breaking stereotypes and outsmarting traditional methods.

That said, Mariana’s success is no accident.

She’s an extremely disciplined and meticulous trader … She studies hard and constantly works to refine her process.

Source: Millionaire Media LLC

I want everyone to be inspired by her and know that the road to $1 million isn’t easy … but it is possible.

If you work hard, you can be my next millionaire student.

Today, I want to reveal Mari’s top five strategies that propelled her to the top, even in a challenging year for traders.

Her unique approach could redefine your trading game.

#1: Embrace a Consistent Lifestyle and Routine

Mari stresses the importance of consistency in both trading and daily life.

This means aligning your actions with the identity you wish to create for yourself.

Whether it’s about managing family, health or personal traits such as patience and risk-taking, consistency in these areas is key.

Mari believes that by doing little things like journaling, creating a watchlist and networking, traders can progressively improve.

Key Takeaways for You:

• Align your daily actions with your desired identity. • Practice small, consistent habits like journaling and preparing watchlists.

#2: Develop and Stick to a Trading Strategy

For Mari, the “holy grail” of trading clicked when she found a consistent strategy.

She prefers trading “Gappers” — stocks that show a significant price movement compared to their previous close.

Her criteria include a stock price over $1, more than 1 million in pre-market volume and a history of significant moves.

Key Takeaways for You:

• Find a strategy that suits your personality and stick to it. • Understand the pros and cons of your chosen strategy.

#3 Cultivate Discipline in Risk Management

Risk management is crucial. Mari’s approach involves selling losers quickly and avoiding adding to losing positions.

She emphasizes not fighting the stock trend and taking consistent, smaller gains rather than waiting for big wins.

This approach helps detach trading from a fear-based mindset.

See this for more about my thoughts on risk management.

Key Takeaways for You:

• Sell losing positions quickly to manage risks better. • Focus on consistent gains and avoid fighting the market trend.

#4: Utilize Tools and Communities for Support

Mari created a chat room for journaling trades, discussing strategies and supporting clear-minded trading.

This community helps in focusing on details and organizing thoughts, which is crucial for successful trading.

Key Takeaways for You:

• Use tools like trading journals and communities for support and clarity. • Share and learn strategies within a community to enhance your trading skills.

#5: Set Clear, Achievable Trading Goals

Setting clear goals helps in maintaining focus.

Mari’s goals include taking consistent gains (10%-20%-30%) in the first 30 minutes to 1 hour of trading, aiming for modest but regular profits and ensuring she has something to trade every day.

She also emphasizes the importance of not getting biased and being able to cut losses when necessary.

Key Takeaways for You:

• Set realistic trading goals and stick to them. • Focus on small, consistent trades rather than chasing big profits.

To read more about Mari’s road to $1 million, see her story here.

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading approach with techniques that have crafted millionaires?

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily