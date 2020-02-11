438% On Tesla Calls in 4 Days – Here’s My Next Move

Tesla Inc.’s (Nasdaq: TSLA) 400% stock surge in the past seven months has left many investors speechless.

Tesla short sellers (those betting against the stock) are in an all-out panic to cover their positions.

As they do, it adds more buying to the frenzy and sends the stock even higher.

That’s created the recent parabolic move, or the exponential increase in the stock price we’ve seen. Even the strongest Tesla bulls question how much higher it can go.

Even if you’re bullish on Tesla, I know it can take a lot of conviction to stick with this stock.

Just before the stock bottomed in June 2019, shares were down over 50% from its previous high.

The short sellers partied … while the long-term bulls held onto their conviction that Tesla was more than a carmaker.

Tesla is also a pioneer in self-driving technology and batteries.

Coupled with its massive “Gigafactories,” which churn out electric vehicle battery packs, it has a strong lead on the next generation of transportation.

Tesla shareholders held through the drop. And now they’re rewarded with new all-time-high prices.

The question is, what happens next?

And for that, I used my latest Bank It or Tank It to break down everything you need to know about the stock — from its key stats and competition to analyst ratings and price charts.

We dive into all this and more to determine whether or not Tesla is a stock to bank on or tank after its massive run higher.

Check out my latest video to get my 12-month price target on this electric vehicle stock:

How to Profit From Tesla’s Price Bubble

After reviewing all the details on Tesla, one thing is certain — this is going to be a volatile stock.

But that’s OK. Tesla is no stranger to volatility.

I gave you my price target and general view on the stock for the next several weeks.

Over the next few months, we’ll see major price swings, pullbacks and surges higher. But that won’t just happen for a stock selling at $750 per share.

Just like it took conviction for the bulls to battle it out to this point, investors will need a strong stomach for the volatility ahead.

This is the stuff I love. I’m excited about the opportunities Tesla’s stock will create.

That’s because I’m not a long-term trader.

I study a stock just for a couple of months, maybe even a few weeks. That’s the period in which I find major trends to jump on.

I recently helped readers grab triple-digit gains on Tesla.

After the stock surged on earnings two weeks ago, my system picked up that it had even further to climb.

Now, most people didn’t want to jump in after the rally. The stock was already up more than 200% in just six months.

It had to top out at some point.

But I had faith in my system, so I didn’t hesitate.

