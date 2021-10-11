 be_ixf;ym_202110 d_11; ct_50

It’s a Growth Trap! Trust These 2 ETFs Instead

Angela Jirau

Angela Jirau

Oct 11, 2021

59 second read

Friday’s jobs report bombed. It was a huge miss from expectations.

This suggests we might be at the end of an economic growth cycle. If we are, the big question is: Where should your money be?

Even more important, where should it NOT be?

In today’s Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint reveal which traps to avoid. And they give you two picks to beat this volatile market.

Growth and Value Traps

Two types of stocks did well earlier this year and then fell off in the recent quarter. They’re also the two types of traps we often see in a volatile market: value traps and growth traps.

Both occur as often as the other, but you pay a higher price in one if the investment fails.

So, what can you do to avoid these investment pitfalls and how do you know if you’re in one already?

Ted and Clint answer all of those concerns and give you the type of stocks you should be investing in today.

