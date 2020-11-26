 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_26; ct_50

Select Page

2 Hated Stocks That Will Bounce Back in 2021

Brian Christopher

Posted by | Nov 26, 2020 | ,

34 second read

2 Hated Stocks That Will Bounce Back in 2021

2020 has been a hard year in many respects.

But for one sector of the stock market, it was absolutely atrocious.

Property and casualty insurers saw so many hurricanes in 2020 that we had to start using the Greek alphabet to name the storms.

It’s not surprising that their stocks are down on the year. But I don’t expect that to continue in 2021.

In today’s Market Insights video, we’re buying two insurers that will bounce back from a tough 2020:

And if you missed it, click here to check out my Tuesday predictions article.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

Recommended For You

Right now, it’s looking like these four things will happen in 2021.

4 Big Stock Predictions for 2021

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is remarkable. But what’s even more remarkable is that a relatively small firm played such a large role in developing it.

COVID-19 Vaccine Firm Soars 650% — Huge Opportunities Ahead

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This