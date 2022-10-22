2 Big Bouts of Volatility Before 270% Gain
Volatility is the price you pay for big gains.
It’s not easy. Of course.
But your actions (or really — doing nothing) right now can make all the difference.
Here’s what I mean.
In October 2019, Charles recommended a stock in our 8-Figure Fortunes portfolio: Nuance Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: NUAN).
NUAN went through two major drops.
But we didn’t let that scare us into selling. Readers continued to hold.
The result? A big 270% gain after two years…
Those big drops probably felt awful at the time. No one likes to see their stocks down.
But here’s the trick… zoom out and look at the big picture.
Now, you can see that line trending up. And those dips look like little blips on the chart.
Bottom line: If you let fear and market noise shake you out, you could miss out on triple digits or more.
And if you want to learn more about Charles’s strategy for stocks like NUAN and more, click here.
