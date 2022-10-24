Stock Price vs. Investing

Here’s the 3-1-Q.

3 insights, 1 word for you to ponder and 1 question for you to jump-start your week…

3 Insights…

No. 1: Wall Street Traders or Washington Officials?

This really grinds my gears. Thousands of U.S. officials have been trading stocks based on information that wasn’t available to the public. In other words, insider information. I can’t believe this is legal! What’s going on here?!

No. 2: A Selfie That Changed the World

Miss Iraq went from competing in the Miss Universe pageant to waking up the next morning with death threats. For what? Taking a selfie with Miss Israel. Listen to her shocking and uplifting story here.

No. 3: “Just Looking At The Price Is Not Investing”

Warren Buffett says investing in stocks is like owning a farm. You don’t look at the price of it every day. And here’s his take on volatility, the value of American business and what to look for when investing. Watch it here.

1 Word…

Gratification.

It’s the theme of my new Alpha Investor newsletter this month.

Mr. Market placed a dark cloud over the semiconductor industry.

Yet the tailwind for the industry is very strong.

It’s a classic case of delayed gratification.

If you have the patience to wait, I’m highly confident Mr. Market will reward you with higher prices.

If you want it to hit your inbox next week, click here to see how you can get it.

“Great investing requires a lot of delayed gratification.”

— Warren Buffett

1 Question…

It’s not a game … it’s not for fun…

Investing is a means to an end.

It’s a way to create wealth and get the future you want.

It won’t be easy. Ask anyone that owns stocks today.

But if you have the determination and the courage to pay the price of volatility, you can get to your goals.

So, today I want to know…

What would your financial dreams look like for you?

Make your week a meaningful and profitable one.

Wishing you all the best and God bless,

Charles Mizrahi

Founder, Real Talk