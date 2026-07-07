America is a land where any kid with a dream can make a difference in the world.

I’m SO damn proud to be American.

As I travel around the world every year, opening schools, saving elephants and soaking in different cultures…

It only increases my appreciation for everything we have here.

Can you imagine growing up with no opportunity, no freedom, and no way to find your own path in life?

It would be terrible.

I feel SO blessed to have grown up in the United States.

Can we do better as a country? I mean, we have our own issues, right?

But once you’ve traveled to places where kids can’t even get an education unless someone steps in to raise money and build a school…

You’ll never come back home without an incredible sense of gratitude for what we have.

How To Take Advantage of This Freedom

Obviously, I’m still feeling inspired by America’s 250th birthday.

If you truly want to take advantage of the freedom you’ve been given (assuming you live here in the United States), then do yourself a favor…

Look back at the last six months and think about how far you’ve come. We’re officially halfway through the year.

• Have you accomplished all you wanted? • Are you well on your way? • Do you need to recommit to studying charts, watching video lessons and creating watchlists?

Use today to do a reset.

There’s a lot of 2026 left. Let’s make it the best 2nd half of the year possible.

Celebrate Your Freedom

I also hope you spend time with family and friends.

Eat good food. Or watch a World Cup game (GO Team USA!). Go to a concert.

Whatever you plan to do, remember that without your freedom it wouldn’t be possible.

Sometimes I think back…

Growing up middle-class in small town Connecticut, a kid could only dream. But because I have great parents…

And because we live in America, where most of us are encouraged to pursue our dreams (at least we used to be)…

I was able to find a path that makes me happy.

Celebrate your freedom. And do something with it. Make a difference.

If you’re struggling with trading or just getting started, stick with it. It takes time and dedication.

But growing up in America, you KNOW that time and dedication pay dividends down the road.

Land of Opportunity

Usually, I like to share something about one of my 50+ millionaire students with you. Or students who are on their way.

Today, I hope to open your mind to the potential we all have, just by living in America.

Right now, there are more than 23.6 million millionaires in the United States. That’s roughly 40% of the world’s millionaires.

In the past year alone, we’ve added 440,000 new millionaires.

Stock market gains minted 1 million new millionaires in 2025.

Now, pause for a moment and think about how that is even possible.

One country.

But why?

It’s all in the idea…

America was built on an idea.

I know it hasn’t been perfect. But I’m living proof of what is possible. My students are living proof of what is possible.

The 132 schools we’ve built around the world are living proof of what is possible.

You have freedom. You get to choose. If you’re reading this, you CAN do this.

Now go make some millionaire moves. 50 millionaire students is too low. I’d LOVE to help 1,000 people become millionaires through trading.

Will you be one of them?

Again, open your mind to the possibilities.

I know some people who take freedom and the right to pursue your dreams for granted.

For me, I do not take it for granted.

Wake up every day and make an effort to get better at trading.

It truly can set you free. But without the freedom you’ve grown accustomed to, it wouldn’t be possible.

Be grateful and enjoy it.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily