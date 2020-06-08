Will the May Jobs Report Kill the Stock Market Rally?

The Labor Department stunned the market on Friday when it reported that 2.5 million jobs were added in May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average responded with a jump of over 3%.

But while the report is very good news for certain stocks, that isn’t the case across the board.

In this installment of Your Money Matters, Ted and Clint Lee take a closer look at what the rebound means … and where and how to find the biggest gains despite the risks.

What the Jobs Report Really Means

When you unpack the numbers, even the sectors that saw a big rebound in hiring aren’t out of the woods. What we really need to see is the return of customers and the revenue they bring in.

In the meantime, it’s a mistake to chase the knee-jerk market reaction to headlines. You need to identify the sectors and companies that will come out of this crisis on top. And you might be surprised to find out which ones they’ll be.

In today’s video, you’ll find out:

Ted’s message to his critics.

The charts that prove you shouldn’t be surprised by (or overly optimistic about) Friday’s economic data.(143 seconds)

How to find smart investments amid the shortsighted market moves.

And much more.

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter