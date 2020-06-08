Right now, the Federal Reserve is buying high-risk corporate bonds at a rate we’ve never seen before.

Even the companies struggling with tons of debt are getting help from the Fed. It has essentially created a “participation trophy” market.

You might think what the Fed’s doing is crazy. But whether you like it or not, this level of intervention in the U.S. economy is quickly becoming our new reality.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Jeff Yastine and I discuss why you can’t fight the Fed — and why its recent actions will continue to help lift stock prices upward.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

