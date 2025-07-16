A few months ago, I suggested that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang might have to eat his words after he downplayed the progress of quantum computing.

At the time, he predicted:

If you said 15 years for very useful quantum computers, that would probably be on the early side. If you said 30, it’s probably on the late side. But if you picked 20, I think a whole bunch of us would believe it.

But in a keynote speech earlier this month at Nvidia’s GTC Paris conference, Huang completely changed his tune, saying:

Quantum computing is reaching an inflection point. We are within reach [of applying quantum machines] in areas that can solve some interesting problems in the coming years.

Even though I predicted this might happen, it was still a shocking turnaround from the CEO of the world’s most important chip company.

And for anyone who banks online or owns any crypto, it should be a wake-up call.

Because when quantum computing reaches the scale Huang is talking about, it won’t just help solve scientific mysteries…

It also threatens to break the code protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets.

The Countdown to Q‑Day

The cybersecurity world has a name for the moment when quantum computers will be able to break today’s encryption systems.

It’s called Q‑Day.

The term was first used by cryptographers and physicists over a decade ago to describe the tipping point when quantum machines become strong enough to crack the code behind bitcoin, online banking and most of the internet.

And Q-Day isn’t as far off as you might think.

Some experts say it will arrive by 2040. Others say it’ll happen as soon as 2030. And a few outliers believe Q-Day could come even sooner.

Estimates of Q-Day Across Research Organizations

But no matter when it arrives, we need to start preparing for Q-Day right now.

You see, bitcoin relies on something called the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA).

This is the same encryption standard used in everything from credit card systems to secure messaging apps.

ECDSA is safe against traditional computers. But it won’t be able to hold up against a large enough quantum system running Shor’s algorithm, which is a kind of mathematical shortcut that quantum computers can use to crack encryption.

In fact, once Q‑Day arrives, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could potentially reverse-engineer private keys from public addresses in minutes.

That means any crypto wallet that hasn’t been upgraded to post-quantum standards could be drained almost instantly.

And everything from your social media accounts to your bank accounts could be hacked in seconds.

And here’s the thing…

You might think you’re safe now, but you’re not.

That’s because hackers don’t need to wait for Q‑Day to act. They can already harvest encrypted blockchain data today and then decrypt it later when the tech catches up.

And all signs point to hackers and rogue nations doing this already.

That’s why post-quantum cryptography matters right now.

Fortunately, a growing number of companies are already working on a solution.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized the first U.S. quantum-resistant encryption standards in 2024, giving private industry a roadmap for upgrades.

Today, crypto projects like QANplatform and Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) are experimenting with digital signature schemes that can’t be cracked by quantum machines.

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin has openly acknowledged the need for quantum-hardened wallets, and several Ethereum developers are exploring ways to integrate post-quantum protections into future versions of the ETH protocol.

Beyond the blockchain, a handful of deep-tech firms are racing to build the actual quantum hardware and infrastructure needed for post-quantum security.

For example, BTQ Technologies is building a full-stack quantum-resistant security infrastructure designed for both enterprise and government use.

And Quantinuum sells a product called Quantum Origin, which uses quantum machines to generate encryption keys.

Of course, many traditional tech and finance companies are already preparing for Q-Day too.

JPMorgan Chase is investing in quantum research and experimenting with quantum random number generators to protect sensitive banking systems.

And tech giants like Google and IBM are accelerating their efforts to build fault-tolerant quantum systems that could reach real-world scale within the next few years.

What’s more, the federal government is finally treating this like the national security issue it is.

Multiple executive orders have been issued that require federal agencies to begin migrating to post-quantum encryption.

In some cases the deadlines are as short as 30 months.

And that is exactly the kind of urgency that’s needed today.

Because once Q‑Day arrives, there’s no putting the genie back in the bottle.

Here’s My Take

Huang is right that quantum computing is reaching an inflection point. And it has massive implications for our online future.

The good news is that most companies seem to be taking this threat seriously.

I believe the cybersecurity companies racing to solve this problem now will shape what digital security looks like tomorrow.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing a wave of mergers in this space.

We might see crypto wallet providers teaming up with quantum security firms, or legacy cybersecurity companies acquiring quantum startups.

And with post-quantum encryption becoming the new gold standard…

Jensen Huang might go from eating his words to supplying chips for the machines that help make it all possible.

But for now, I’m keeping a close eye on crypto’s recent surge. Bitcoin recently hit a new high, and Ethereum just broke $3,000 again.

But I believe this is just the beginning. Trump’s new digital asset mandate could change everything…

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

