Back in 2022, I put out a video where I argued Ethereum wasn’t just another cryptocurrency…

It was starting to look like a global financial system that could one day compete with the U.S. dollar.

Fast forward to this past week, where Ethereum (ETH) has jumped 22%, blowing past $3,400 and outperforming nearly every other major asset class.

Some analysts have attributed this rally to renewed optimism around crypto ETFs or broader market momentum.

Others pointed to Ethereum’s surging activity across Layer‑2 networks, which act like express lanes built on top of Ethereum to make transactions faster and cheaper.

But I believe something else played a much bigger role in this week’s ETH rally.

And it came from Fidelity.

The 78-year-old financial giant, which manages over $14 trillion in assets, just published a report that backs up exactly what I said back in 2022.

According to Fidelity, Ethereum isn’t a tech investment.

It’s a sovereign digital economy.

Here’s what that means…

A Protocol With GDP

According to this recently released report, Fidelity’s analysts are now tracking Ethereum the same way governments track nations.

They’re measuring its GDP.

Of course, they can’t do this by measuring tax receipts or industrial output.

Instead, they get to this number by measuring ETH’s daily on-chain activity.

Ethereum is currently processing over 3 million daily users across its expanding web of Layer-2 chains like Arbitrum, Base and Optimism.

These networks have become critical infrastructure, supporting everything from gaming and trading to social apps and decentralized finance.

Every time someone swaps tokens, mints an NFT or runs a smart contract on these networks, they pay a fee in ETH.

These are called gas fees, and they function like transaction taxes.

The more demand there is for Ethereum’s blockspace, the more users pay in gas.

And right now, that demand is sky high.

In fact, Ethereum generates millions of dollars in gas fees every single day.

According to Fidelity, 47% of those fees come from financial applications, while 25% come from trading and 6% are generated from art and entertainment.

This is the sign of a growing, diversified digital economy.

Yet contrary to what you might think, as more activity flows into Ethereum’s economy, ETH becomes more valuable.

That’s because ETH is the price of admission to use the network.

You can’t transact on Ethereum without paying gas. And you can’t pay gas in dollars or stablecoins.

Only ETH.

Every transaction, every contract and every app requires ETH to function.

In that sense, ETH isn’t just a token. It’s the currency of a digital nation.

And like any currency, how it’s issued and how much of it exists matters.

That’s why Ethereum’s approach to managing ETH supply is one of the most important design decisions it’s ever made.

Back in 2021, Ethereum implemented a major change to how fees are handled. Instead of paying all gas fees to miners or validators, a portion of those fees is now burned.

That means they are removed from circulation permanently.

The more demand there is for Ethereum’s blockspace, the more ETH gets destroyed. And the more ETH gets destroyed, the more valuable the remaining supply becomes.

It’s just like a central bank tightening the money supply in response to inflation.

Only there’s no central banker.

It’s all hard-coded.

Here’s My Take

You might have heard the argument that Ethereum is “the world computer.”

It means that Ethereum can run software, just like your laptop or phone. But instead of a single device, it runs across thousands of computers around the world.

It’s a decentralized platform where anyone can deploy code that executes exactly as written, but without a company in the middle.

In practice, this means Ethereum isn’t just a ledger for sending money.

It’s a programmable system where people can build financial apps, social networks, games and even entire companies…

All without asking permission from a central authority.

And the currency that powers it all is ETH.

Nearly three-quarters of all decentralized trades are settled in ETH.

The most trusted stablecoins are backed by ETH reserves.

And staking ETH, which involves locking it up to help secure the network, now yields regular returns that resemble a national bond market.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Layer-2 chains are onboarding users at a rate that would make any fintech company jealous.

Coinbase’s own L2, Base, has crossed a million daily users. Arbitrum and Optimism are close behind.

And each one increases the velocity and depth of economic activity flowing through Ethereum’s ecosystem.

In other words, ETH doesn’t behave like a stock.

It behaves like a currency, with a yield curve, a burn mechanism, a programmable monetary supply and a growing GDP.

No wonder Fidelity is treating it like a sovereign asset.

And right now, it’s one that’s growing faster than nearly any country on Earth.

But that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to profit by getting into the crypto space.

Because Trump’s new digital asset mandate could change everything… starting July 22.

Regards,



Ian King

Chief Strategist, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: We’d love to hear from you!

If you want to share your thoughts or suggestions about the Daily Disruptor, or if there are any specific topics you’d like us to cover, just send an email to dailydisruptor@banyanhill.com.

Don’t worry, we won’t reveal your full name in the event we publish a response. So feel free to comment away!