 be_ixf;ym_202207 d_15; ct_50

Select Page

Why It’s Actually a Wonderful Time to Invest

Lina Lee

Posted by | Jul 15, 2022 | , , ,

1 minute, 18 second read

Why It’s Actually a Wonderful Time to Invest

It feels like the worst time to be an investor…

Inflation has reached a new 40-year high. And the stock market is still taking a beating.

So, many investors are selling their stocks and hiding under their beds right now.

They’re waiting for the coast to be clear again.

But that’s the biggest mistake you can make during times like these.

Because it really isn’t the worst time to invest.

In fact, some of the best opportunities are happening now.

That’s why, this week, Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi wanted your full attention.

He shared what some of them are — and how they can make a huge impact on your net worth.

So, be sure to catch up on his Real Talk below to make sure you don’t miss his important insights…

why 2022 is not the worst economy ever Worst… Economy… Ever — Really?
Americans are hurting right now. And Charles understands the pain. But he also shares why, despite consumer sentiment reaching all-time lows, this is not the worst economy ever.
unless you have a time machine the stock market fate will always be unknown Read This Now if You Don’t Have a Time Machine
It’s during the darkest days of a bear market that stocks reverse course and soar. And it’s easy miss out on the big gains ahead. Charles wants to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.
a sign with a triangle What Stinky Cheese Says About Inflation
Stocks are the best place to be in right now. Don’t believe it? The numbers don’t lie. Here’s your best plan of attack for inflation right now…

Regards,


Lina Lee

Senior Managing Editor, Real Talk

Recommended For You

Spread Trades: Low Risk AND 90% Returns

Spread Trades: Low Risk AND 90% Returns

The Truth Behind Rising Gas Prices

The Truth Behind Rising Gas Prices

Share This