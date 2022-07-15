Why It’s Actually a Wonderful Time to Invest
It feels like the worst time to be an investor…
Inflation has reached a new 40-year high. And the stock market is still taking a beating.
So, many investors are selling their stocks and hiding under their beds right now.
They’re waiting for the coast to be clear again.
But that’s the biggest mistake you can make during times like these.
Because it really isn’t the worst time to invest.
In fact, some of the best opportunities are happening now.
That’s why, this week, Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi wanted your full attention.
He shared what some of them are — and how they can make a huge impact on your net worth.
So, be sure to catch up on his Real Talk below to make sure you don’t miss his important insights…
