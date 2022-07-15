VIDEO: Avoid These 3 Crypto Platforms

Senior Managing Editor’s Note: This week, we’re sending you some of the best content we’ve published since the beginning of the year. We hope you enjoy this special series. We’ll be back Monday, July 18, with brand-new research.

The market carnage carries on.

And the latest victim is a crypto lender named Celsius.

It halted all withdrawals and transfers on Monday.

And the entire crypto market was its collateral damage.

Bitcoin dropped over 30% this past week. Ethereum fell even further.

In total, cryptos lost over $300 billion in value since last Friday.

The thing is, Celsius was never very transparent about its business.

So its shakeout was inevitable.

But it’s not the only company I want to warn you about today.

There are two other crypto platforms you should avoid.

If you keep your tokens on either of them, I recommend you get out ASAP.

