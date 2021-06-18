 be_ixf;ym_202106 d_18; ct_50

Which of These 3 Stocks Would YOU Buy?

Angela Jirau

Posted by | Jun 18, 2021 |

27 second read

What a week…

The reflation trade is dead and the Dow tanked.

Is it time to start picking stocks out of the rubble?

In our upcoming video on Monday, Ted and Clint review three different stocks – each has been in decline or trading sideways – to see if it’s time for them to slingshot back. Make sure you tune in for that to see what they think.

But I was wondering, which one would you invest in – if any?

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter

 

