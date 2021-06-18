What a week…

The reflation trade is dead and the Dow tanked.

Is it time to start picking stocks out of the rubble?

In our upcoming video on Monday, Ted and Clint review three different stocks – each has been in decline or trading sideways – to see if it’s time for them to slingshot back. Make sure you tune in for that to see what they think.

But I was wondering, which one would you invest in – if any?

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter