Last week was the WORST for the Dow since January.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% … and it would’ve ended even lower if it weren’t for tech stocks.

So, the question is, what do you do now?

Growth stocks are expensive. The reflation trade seems dead.

Once again, it’s time to stay smart and stay tough.

That’s why, in today’s Your Money Matters, you’ll find out which sectors to avoid. You’ll also see whether Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD) and Blink (Nasdaq: BLNK) are ready to spring back. Plus more…

Understanding the Market’s Reaction

Initially, the market wasn’t sure how to respond to the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee meeting last week.

As Ted said in Friday’s Bauman Daily, the Fed is being accommodative in the short term, but there’s a chance they may raise interest rates in 2023. Because of that news, growth stocks and bonds rebounded, and people sold out of commodity stocks.

With the help of Ted and Clint, you’ll be able to circumnavigate this uncertain situation and come out with three trades as well.

You’ll also discover:

The sectors currently at the bottom and what these new lows are related to.

How the Dow’s performance last week compares to the past.

What we look for in stock recommendations, especially in a volatile environment like this one.

And more.

Good investing,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter