Welcome to Bauman Daily!

“I’m afraid I’m too far behind to catch up. I want to know (A) where to start without a financial education and (B) an investment strategy based on “truth” and not sugarcoated.”

— Deborah S.

Let’s start the inaugural issue of Bauman Daily with a number: 6,772.

That’s how many emails I’ve received in the last 18 months from people like Deborah S., who share with me their greatest concerns about wealth and investing.

And most emails echo the same sentiment. Confusion. Fear. Uncertainty. Those emails … those concerns … those people, like Deborah, like you … shaped how my team and I have designed Bauman Daily.

As you know, market analysts usually fall into two categories — bulls and bears.

But how helpful is that? Even if you know which way the market is headed, individual investors like you still need to know what to do … specific investment strategies that balance reward and risk appropriately … strategies that will increase your wealth without risking it all or forcing you to wait decades for a payoff.

That’s why Bauman Daily is going to be of such great value to you:

We’re not going to tell you to throw everything you have at the wall and see what sticks

We’re not going to advise buying dozens of buzzy assets in the hope that spectacular gains on a few of them outweigh losses on most of them.

We’re not going to ask you to wait years for some newfangled technology to deliver profits.

Instead:

We’ll give you straightforward investment ideas based on a realistic analysis of the economy, external trends that affect it and sensible analysis of individual assets.

We’ll focus on investments that deliver fast returns that are not far off in the future.

Above all, we’re going to explain opportunities in clear, easy-to-understand language. So, you can rest easy knowing that you’re not just investing on someone’s say-so … but that you really understand what you’re investing in and why.

What Lies Ahead

You may be familiar with the saying: “May you live in interesting times.” Most people think it’s a Confucian curse, ironically equating “interesting” with “troubled.”

I mention it because we certainly live in interesting times.

No sooner had we made it safely through 2019 — with strong stock market performance based on clarity from the Federal Reserve, a draft trade agreement with China and resolution of the Brexit saga — than the Middle East exploded with the threat of war and soaring oil prices. On top of that, the U.S. political scene is getting hotter by the moment.

Interesting indeed!

But I also raise this so-called ancient Confucian curse because it’s actually a quote from a British diplomat in the early 20th century. Its “ancient Asian” origins are all wrong.

Which brings me to another important point I’d like to make about our goal with Bauman Daily…

When it comes to succeeding in investment — or any other endeavor — you must be able to distinguish between appearances and reality.

Remember when bitcoin nearly hit $20,000 in December 2017 and was going to turn countless investors into millionaires? I recommended against it. And although many people disagreed at the time, it’s now trading around $7,850 and trending downward.

Bitcoin’s Sad Descent

By contrast, a lot of people thought I was crazy when I recommended buying into the Greek stock market last year. It turned out to be the best-performing stock market of the year, rising nearly 40% compared to 26% for the S&P 500 Index:

Greek Stock Market vs. S&P 500

But here’s the critical thing: Bitcoin remains a viable and important investment asset. As long as you understand what’s really going on in the market for assets like it … and avoid investing based on pure hype … you can make good money.

The same is true of unloved assets like Greek equities. I recommended them for the same reason I recommended stocks like Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG), up 35% last year. Or RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), which my Alpha Stock Alert sold for a 33.5% profit after less than three months.

Just as there is an absolute truth in the saying about living in interesting times — even though its origins are almost universally misunderstood — there’s good money to be made by investing with clear eyes and a clear head.

And that’s exactly what I’m promising you from Bauman Daily: real analysis, real opportunities … and real profits. So stay tuned. I can’t wait to share it all.

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

P.S. As I mentioned, my research in Alpha Stock Alert is uncovering some phenomenal profit opportunities. I’d love to share them with you. Go HERE to see how to get access.